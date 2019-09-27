Riese Gaber scored a pair of goals this morning to lead the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 4-3 victory over the Madison Capitols at the USHL Fall Classic in Cranberry Township, Penn.
Dubuque swept its two games at the season-opening event. The Saints play Madison in their home opener at Mystique Community Ice Center in Dubuque on Saturday, Oct. 5.
For the second straight day, the Saints surrendered an early first-period goal. Reid Pabich converted a Kristof Papp centering feed on a short 2-on-1 to put the Capitols ahead at the 3:55 mark.
And also for the second straight day, Gaber answered an early goal. Dubuque defenseman Braden Doyle prevented a Madison clearing attempt. Mark Cheremeta corralled the puck and moved it to Matt Kopperud in the right face-off circle. Kopperud slid a perfect pass through the slot to Gaber, who fired a quick shot past goalie Simon Latkoczy at 12:53 of the first period.
The Saints took their first lead of the game at 3:06 of the second period during a delayed penalty call for a Ricky Lyle hit from behind on Antonio Venuto. Ryan Beck weaved his way through defenders high in the zone before wiring a shot through a Reggie Millette screen and past Latkoczy.
But the Capitols responded 2:44 later on a Cole Kodsi wraparound goal that required video replay for confirmation.
Dubuque took a 3-2 lead at 8:15 of the third period on Dylan Jackson’s second goal of the season. Stephen Halliday gathered a loose puck behind the Madison net and centered a pass to an area just above the goal crease, and Jackson rung it off the crossbar and into the net.
Gaber scored the eventual game-winner while shorthanded at the 9:42 mark. Gaber picked up a rebound behind his own net and skated coast-to-coast. He cut across the ice and beat Latkoczy with a slick backhander for a 4-2 lead.
Carson Bantle needed just 18 seconds to respond on the power play and pull the Capitols back within a goal. Madison pulled the goaltender for a sixth attacker and enjoyed a late power play, but couldn’t solve McCarthy again.
Aidan McCarthy stopped 27 of 30 shots for his first USHL victory, while the Saints finished with 37 shots. Dubuque went 0-for-3 with the man-advantage, and Madison went 1-for-5.