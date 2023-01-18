Lucas St. Louis relied on a little advice from his older brother and the familiarity of a few former teammates to fit right in at the BioSteel All-American Game.
The Dubuque Fighting Saints defenseman helped Team Blue to a 6-3 victory over Team White in the showcase of the top 45 NHL Draft-eligible players in the country on Monday afternoon in Plymouth, Mich. Since its inception in 2012, the All-American Game has produced 265 NHL Draft picks, including 58 first-rounders, and Monday’s event attracted more than 190 NHL scouts.
“It was an awesome experience, and I’m grateful for the opportunity,” said St. Louis, a 5-foot-10, 170-pound Harvard University commit from Old Greenwich, Conn. “I was a little nervous going in, but I tried not to think about all that. I just wanted to focus on the game and treat it like any other game.
“I just had the mindset of not trying to do too much and just play my game. It was a lot of fun.”
USA Hockey added St. Louis to the roster last week as an injury replacement. And the news bolstered the USHL rookie’s confidence going into a home-and-home series with Cedar Rapids.
St. Louis has contributed two goals, 12 points and 18 penalty minutes in 28 games for Dubuque this season. He also runs the Saints’ top power play unit.
“Saturday night in Cedar Rapids, he was just outstanding,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said of a 4-3 overtime win. “His 5-on-5 play was great, he moved pucks quickly, he made that first pass out of his zone and activated and joined the rush. It was a great tipping-off point for the second half of the season for him.
“This is a tough league to play in, whether you’re a rookie or not. But he’s grown tremendously as a player this year and being invited to the All-American Game is recognition of that. He’s certainly earned it, because he works so hard and he wants to get better every day. He deserves to be included with the top 40 guys in the country in this class. Hopefully, this experience is something he can build on and it gives him even more confidence moving forward.”
Immediately after learning the news last week, Lucas St. Louis turned to his older brother for advice.
Ryan St. Louis, an alternate captain in Dubuque and the team’s leading scorer, played in the 2021 BioSteel All-American Game while a member of USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program U18 squad.
“I was really pumped when I got the news,” Lucas St. Louis said. “I was a little surprised, but it was definitely really good news. I was nervous and excited to play in it, but Ryan just told me to relax, play with confidence and don’t be afraid to mess up. That helped me a ton.”
When he arrived in Plymouth, Lucas St. Louis connected with four former teammates on the Mid-Fairfield Rangers youth program in Connecticut. Aram Minnetian and Salvatore Guzzo also played on Team Blue, while Drew Fortescue and Ryan Fine skated for Team White.
Those four all play for the NTDP.
“I haven’t played with those guys in a couple of years, so it was really cool to connect with them again,” Lucas St. Louis said. “It’s one of the best (youth) programs in the country and they’ve produced some NHL guys, too, like (Anaheim’s Trevor Zegras), so it’s definitely a good spot to play. They have great coaching and they’re committed to develop their players.”
Lucas St. Louis played for his father, Hockey Hall of Famer Martin St. Louis, at Mid-Fairfield. Martin St. Louis left Mid-Fairfield in February to become the head coach of the NHL’s Montreal Canadiens.
Due to a fortunate break in the schedule, Martin St. Louis attended Monday’s game in Plymouth.
“It’s always awesome to see him in the stands,” Lucas St. Louis said. “He watches all of our games on TV, but he doesn’t get to see us in person too often because of his schedule. It meant a lot to have him there.”
The NTDP’s Will Smith scored a pair of goals and assisted on an empty netter to lead Team Blue and earn Player of the Game honors. Team Blue got a point apiece from six other players.
Green Bay’s Nick Van Tassell and the NTDP’s Zeev Buium tallied a goal and an assist each for Team White, while Fargo’s Joe Palodichuk added a pair of assists.
