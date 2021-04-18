Blake Bechen and the Dubuque Saints needed a little bit of a wake-up call Saturday morning.
Then, they couldn’t be stopped.
Bechen notched a hat trick, Tyler White scored twice and the Saints steamrolled Owensboro, Ky., 10-1, at the USA Hockey High School National Championships at the Moylan Iceplex in Omaha, Neb. Dubuque finished 3-0 in pool play and advanced to the quarterfinals at 9 a.m. today against the Dayton (Ohio) Stealth.
“We actually got off to kind of a slow start, because maybe we thought it was going to be a little easier than it turned out to be in the beginning,” Bechen said. “When we realized we had to play, the whole bench came together and everything started to click.
“The great thing about this game was we were getting contributions from everybody. When that happens, the intensity goes to a whole new level and it’s so much more fun to play and it’s so much easier to win games. If we play as a team like we did today, we have a really good chance of going all the way.”
Bechen opened the scoring on a shorthanded goal with 8:23 remaining in the first period. Owen King iced the puck from deep in his own zone, and Dane Schope won the race to it before finding a streaking Bechen for a wide-open look and his first goal of the tournament.
Beau Baker made it 2-0 with 3:35 remaining in the first period after prolonged pressure in the Owensboro zone. Baker’s shot from a sharp angle deflected off a defender and into the net. White and Connor Lucas assisted.
Dubuque made it 3-0 with 13:57 remaining in the second period. Lucas intercepted a pass just outside the attacking zone, skated in on goalie Jake Cissna and scored an unassisted goal on his own rebound.
Two minutes later, Owensboro’s Paul Lehecka scored on a breakaway for the lone defensive blemish on the Saints. But the Saints scored three times in the final three minutes of the second period to put the game out of reach at 6-1.
Drew Zillig scored on a one-timer set up by Schope, Tristan Priest used his speed to get around the defense and score after taking a long outlet from Colt Kuehn, and White scored on the rebound of a Connor Lucas shot. Schope also assisted on White’s first goal of the game.
“It felt really good to score, because I’d been in a little bit of a slump toward the end of the regular season,” White said. “It definitely helps with the confidence going into the quarterfinals. The whole team has confidence after this, and when we’re playing with that confidence, we’re pretty much an unstoppable team.
“Our goal was to get to Sunday and take it from there. The way we’re playing right now, I really like our chances.”
White made it 7-1 on a one-timer set up by Bechen from the low slot less than three minutes into the final period. Just a few minutes later, Bechen scored his second goal after collecting his own rebound below the goal line and banking a shot into the net. Baylor Kivlahan earned the lone assist.
Jeremiah Snyder scored for the third straight game at nationals to make it 9-1. On the power play, King sealed the blue line and moved the puck to Bechen, who fed a streaking Snyder for a shot from the slot. Blake Bakey earned a secondary assist.
Bechen completed his hat trick with 6:07 to play. After stellar puck movement, he scored on a quick wrist shot from in tight after taking a Bakey pass.
“All three of my goals came off unbelievable passes,” Bechen said. “The whole game we were moving the puck really, really well. All four lines were.”
Jack Leverton and Braden Hathaway split the goaltending duties while Isaac Tillman, who won the first two games, rested for today’s action. Dubuque beat Utah-based UCI North, 3-0, on Thursday and edged pool favorite Capistrano, Calif., 3-2, on Friday afternoon.
“This was kind of a scary game coming off such an emotional win on Friday, and we had a few shaky shifts to start the game,” Dubuque coach Tim King said. “Once we decided we were going to play our game and possess the puck, we started to take it to them.
“Today was the ideal situation. Everybody got a lot of playing time, everybody got their points. We really shared the wealth. So, we have a lot of happy hockey players and the music’s blaring. You want them feeling good, because the tournament’s just getting started now.”
Dayton finished second in its pool. The Stealth beat Greenville, S.C., 10-1, on Thursday and beat Rushmore, N.D., 6-1, on Friday before dropping a 4-2 decision to Denver East on Saturday morning.
The winner of this morning’s game will advance to the semifinals at 4 p.m. The championship game is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Monday.