CASCADE, Iowa — Struggling to find consistency, veteran coach Todd Troutman may have found the antidote to get Beckman Catholic to where it strives to be.
Keep Jenna Lansing on the floor.
The hard-hitting lefty commands the right side for the Trailblazers, but typically doesn’t play the back row. One of Troutman’s new wrinkles is to keep the senior on the floor at all times in hopes of taking advantage of her experience and leadership.
“I just think that she brings so much positive energy on the court, we have to keep her out there,” Troutman said. “She’s proven that she can handle it and she gives us another weapon in the back row if we don’t get a great pass. Her positive energy on the court … everyone feeds off that.”
The move certainly paid dividends on Thursday night, as the Class 2A No. 14-ranked Trailblazers swept past Cascade, 25-12, 25-23, 25-15, at Cascade High School for their fifth straight win over the Cougars — and the first with both teams as members of the River Valley Conference.
“We just need a positive energy around the whole entire game,” Lansing said. “I think with this new thing, everyone seems calmer with me out there and if they believe in me, I’ll do anything.”
Alli Scherbring delivered 11 kills and Lansing added eight kills and two aces, while Shea Steffen had 31 assists and Alexie Hogan finished with 10 digs as the win also kept the Blazers (15-6, 4-0 RVC North Division) atop the league standings.
So far, so good with Lansing on the floor the entirety of the contest.
“If I might have been smarter, I would have figured that out sooner,” Troutman quipped.
Corinne Rea had nine kills with eight digs, and Claudia Noonan added 11 assists to lead the Cougars (12-10, 2-4).
“We did a good job battling in the second set,” Cascade coach Mary Frake said. “We were able to come out, what I would consider, fairly strong in Set 2 and play with them point-for-point. It was a couple things here and there, and I was really proud of how the girls came out because that could have gone either way after the first set.”
The Trailblazers never trailed in the opening set, as Lansing’s big hits along with her back-to-back aces extended Beckman’s lead to 10-5. The Blazers then went on a 9-4 run to pull away and close out a strong 25-12 victory for the 1-0 match lead.
“If we’re consistent, there’s not many teams that can stop us,” Lansing said. “We have really good weapons at every single spot and if we utilize the passing and get it where it needs to be, Shea can put it anywhere and we can get the kill.”
The second set was the most competitive, as Beckman tried pulling away after Scherbring’s powerful swing for an 18-13 advantage, but the Cougars rallied with an 8-2 run to take a 21-20 lead. Shelby Pirc and Mia Maiers delivered kills to put Beckman back in front, 23-21, and a Scherbring hammer shot closed out the 25-23 triumph and 2-0 lead.
“We’ve been talking so much about maintaining our focus because at times we lose it,” Troutman said. “When you’re in a situation like that, and we ran into it a bit in Game 2, but after that timeout we relaxed a little bit and kept hitting it. They were about 75% with their hits tonight. So, we’re getting there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.