A brief update of area players in professional baseball, with statistics through Friday’s action:
COLIN REA
Organization: Milwaukee Brewers
Current team: Brewers
League: MLB National League
Height: 6-5
Weight: 218
Age: 32
Position: Right-handed pitcher.
Hometown: Cascade, Iowa.
Acquired: Signed free agent contract in January
Experience: 13th season
This season: The Brewers have won both of his starts this season, although he was not the pitcher of record in either. Rea has gone 0-0 with a 4.22 ERA, eight strikeouts and three walks in 10 2/3 innings of work. The Brewers entered Saturday with a half-game lead on Pittsburgh for first place in the National League Central. Rea began the season at Triple-A Nashville and made a pair of starts against Louisville and at Memphis. In seven innings, Rea allowed just two unearned runs on six hits while striking out nine and walking none. He was not the pitcher of record in either start.
THEO DENLINGER
Organization: Boston Red Sox
Current team: Portland Sea Dogs
League: Double-A Eastern League
Height: 6-3
Weight: 240
Age: 26
Position: Right-handed reliever
Hometown: Cuba City, Wis.
Acquired: Drafted in seventh round, 215th overall, in 2021 MLB Draft by the Chicago White Sox. Traded to Boston on Feb. 3.
Experience: Second full season
This season: In four appearances covering five innings, Denlinger has posted an 0-1 record, two holds, a 1.80 ERA and eight strikeouts against only one walk. Opponents are hitting just .167 against him. The Sea Dogs lead the Eastern League with a 9-4 record.
IAN MOLLER
Organization: Texas Rangers
Current team: Down East Wood Ducks
League: Low Class A Carolina League
Height: 6-0
Weight: 200
Age: 20
Position: Catcher
Hometown: Dubuque
Acquired: Drafted in fourth round, 103rd overall, in 2021 MLB Draft
Experience: Second full season
This season: Moller is hitting .250 (7-for-28) with three doubles, one RBI, three walks and a .323 on-base percentage in eight games played. Defensively, he has thrown out nine runners and owns a .990 fielding percentage. The Wood Ducks have gone 6-6 and rank in the middle of the Carolina League standings.
TOMMY SPECHT
Organization: Texas Rangers
League: Extended spring training
Height: 6-3
Weight: 200
Age: 18
Position: Outfielder
Hometown: Dubuque
Acquired: Drafted in sixth round, 169th overall, in 2022 MLB Draft.
Experience: First full season
This season: The 2022 Dubuque Wahlert graduate will follow a similar development path that Ian Moller took last season. Organizationally, the Rangers prefer to ease high school draftees into professional baseball life at a comfortable pace. Moller stayed in extended spring training in Surprise, Ariz., for a month last season before being assigned to Class A.
J.J. REIMER
Organization: Milwaukee Brewers
Current team: Carolina Mudcats
League: Low Class A Carolina League
Position: Hitting coach
Hometown: Dubuque
Experience: Second season
This season: The Mudcats are off to a 6-6 start to the season to rank in the middle of the Carolina League standings. Carolina is hitting .193 as a team.
ERIC MUNSON
Organization: Pittsburgh Pirates
Current team: Indianapolis Indians
League: Triple-A International League
Position: Hitting coach
Hometown: Dubuque
Experience: Second season
This season: The Indians are off to a 7-12 start and rank eighth in the 10-team Western Division. Indianapolis is hitting .252 to rank eighth in the 20-team IL.
