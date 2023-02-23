02022023-stategirlswrestling6-sb.jpg
Western Dubuque’s Josie Jecklin celebrates a win at the Iowa state tournament on Feb. 2 in Coralville. Jecklin was among five area wrestlers to earn all-Mississippi Valley Conference first-team recognition.

 Sophia Bitter/For the Telegraph Herald

Five area wrestlers earned first-team recognition when the Mississippi Valley Conference released its girls wrestling honors on Wednesday.

Dubuque Senior’s Hannah Reel (115) and Jolee Strohmeyer (145), Dubuque Hempstead’s Ayla Osterkamp (135), and Western Dubuque’s Sarah Roling (145) and Adriana Shepherd (235) were named to the all-MVC first team.

