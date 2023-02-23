Western Dubuque’s Josie Jecklin celebrates a win at the Iowa state tournament on Feb. 2 in Coralville. Jecklin was among five area wrestlers to earn all-Mississippi Valley Conference first-team recognition.
Five area wrestlers earned first-team recognition when the Mississippi Valley Conference released its girls wrestling honors on Wednesday.
Dubuque Senior’s Hannah Reel (115) and Jolee Strohmeyer (145), Dubuque Hempstead’s Ayla Osterkamp (135), and Western Dubuque’s Sarah Roling (145) and Adriana Shepherd (235) were named to the all-MVC first team.
Western Dubuque’s Grace Murphy (100), Josie Jecklin (155) and Sharidan Engelken (190), Senior’s Kenedy Stolk (110), Dubuque Wahlert’s Avery Schmidt (170), and Hempstead’s Katelyn Brokus (235) earned second-team honors.
Senior’s Carly Hefel (100), Western Dubuque’s Hailey Lindecker (120) and Hempstead’s Lydia Hefel (170) earned honorable mention.
Reel finished the season 25-14 and placed seventh at the state tournament after winning an MVC championship.
Strohmeyer, who won an MVC championship, finished 24-14 after reaching the state tournament. Stolk, the MVC runner-up, went 24-15 and qualified for state.
Carly Hefel placed fourth at the MVC tournament and finished the season 25-12 after placing sixth at the state qualifying meet.
All three Hempstead honorees qualified for the state tournament, but missed out on the medal stand. Osterkamp won an MVC title and finished 19-12. Lydia Hefel went 18-9 and Brokus finished 21-8 and was the MVC runner-up.
WD’s Murphy, Jecklin, Engelken and Shepherd qualified for state, with Jecklin earning her second state medal with an eighth-place finish. She won 26 of her 33 matches, including a runner-up finish in the MVC.
Murphy ended the season with a 25-13 mark and earned bronze the MVC tournament Engelken posted a 30-9 record and was third at MVCs while Shepherd finished 25-8 with an MVC championship.
Roling finished fifth at the state qualifying tournament and second at the MVC tournament, ending the season 26-9. Lindecker (12-6) placed fourth at the MVC tournament but did not compete at the state qualifying meet.
Schmidt went 0-2 at the state tournament and finished the season 14-6. She was third at the MVC tournament.
