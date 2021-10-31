Paxton Geisel stopped all three shots he faced in a shootout, and the Dubuque Fighting Saints rallied from a two-goal deficit to earn a 4-3 victory on Saturday night in Muskegon.
Dubuque earned a two-game weekend sweep in Muskegon to improve to 6-0-2-2. After Chicago’s 5-1 loss to USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program U18 squad, the Saints remained the last of the USHL’s 16 teams without a defeat in regulation time this season.
Kenny Connors scored on the first shot for the lone goal in the three-round shootout. Geisel stopped Quinn Hutson, Phillip Tresca and Ben Strinden in the shootout after making 27 saves in regulation and overtime.
The Lumberjacks opened the scoring with the only goal of the first period. During a delayed penalty call, Tyler Hotson drove the net and scored a third-effort rebound goal set up by Noah Ellis and David Hymovitch.
In the final minute of the opening period, Jacob Guevin hauled down Ryan Beck on a breakaway attempt to give the Saints a carryover power play. It took just 42 seconds into the middle period for the Saints to tie the game.
Samuel Sjolund moved the puck from the point to Stephen Halliday in the right faceoff circle. Halliday worked the puck to the net front, and Connor Kurth made a move around goalie Cameron Korpi for his eighth goal of the season. Kurth also extended his point-scoring streak to eight games on the play.
But Muskegon scored twice in a span of 65 seconds later in the period to take a 3-1 lead. Jacob Braccini converted a long breakout pass from Parker Lindauer at the 8:04 mark, and Hotson added a rebound goal after Geisel made a brilliant pad save on Guevin.
Halliday pulled the Saints within 3-2 at the 12:43 mark with a power play goal. Kurth carried along the right-wing wall but lost the puck. Nikita Borodayenko trailed the play and made a smooth backhanded pass to the net front, where Halliday beat Korpi with a tip inside the left post for his sixth goal of the season.
Halliday struck again just 28 seconds into the third period to pull the Saints even at 3-3. Lucas Olvestad moved the puck to the net front, and Ryan Beck’s shot rung off the goalpost. Kurth took a whack at it before Halliday pushed the puck into a wide-open net during a goalmouth scramble.
Dubuque went 2-for-3 on the power play and stopped all six of Muskegon’s man-advantage situations. The Saints took just 21 shots.
The Saints will conclude a five-game road trip this weekend with trips to Waterloo on Friday and Chicago on Saturday.