EPWORTH, Iowa — Similar game, completely different outcome.
On Dec. 9, Western Dubuque strolled into Wahlert’s gym and blitzed the Golden Eagles from start to finish.
Wahlert got its payback on Friday night.
A lightning-quick start, red-hot perimeter shooting and a defense that stiffened at all the big moments keyed Dubuque Wahlert to a 64-51 wire-to-wire victory over rival Western Dubuque at Western Dubuque High School.
“We did not put our best foot forward the first time we played them,” Wahlert coach Tom English said. “Tonight, we came a little bit more ready to play on the defensive end. We did a really good job of executing what we worked on the last couple of days.”
Wahlert (10-8, 7-3 Mississippi Valley Conference) has now won five straight games and finished with a 4-2 record against county opponents.
Nolan Berendes finished with a game-high 21 points, Duke Faley contributed 11 and Jack Walsh posted a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double.
“We were preparing all week for this one,” Berendes said. “We came in with a different game plan (than the Dec. 9 matchup). Our defense really stepped up this game; everything just was a lot better than last time.”
Including the 3-point shooting.
“Last time we played them we were 0-for-9 (from 3-point range),” said English, whose team made 8 of 12 from beyond the arc on Friday. “Basketball is pretty simple sometimes. If you’re hitting perimeter shots, it kind of loosens everything else up and that sure got us going tonight.”
Daviyon Gaston led the Bobcats (7-10, 4-6 MVC) with 16 points, Caleb Klein had 12 and Kanyon Bryte 9.
Wahlert surged out of the gate to an 11-2 lead and held a 16-7 lead after one quarter.
“That was very important,” Berendes said. “Start hitting shots and everybody stays confident. That’s what we need to keep on doing.”
But the Bobcats clawed back in the second.
A 7-0 run to begin the second quarter on hoops from Gaston, Klein and a Kayden Singh free throw made it 16-14.
Wahlert, however, answered right back with a 11-3 run to close the half. Berendes’ 3-pointer in the final minute made it 28-17 at the break.
“That was crucial,” English said. “We know they are a good team and were gonna make a run, so we had to pick up our intensity a little bit at that point. We actually did the work defensively, rather than offensively, to get us out of that little funk. We are becoming a pretty good defensive team and that’s gonna keep us in games.”
Berendes’ six points during an 11-2 run in the third made it 39-24 Wahlert after Gaston’s 3 brought the Bobcats within six early in the frame. Walsh’s steal and slam dunk late in the frame gave the Golden Eagles their largest lead, 43-24.
“After halftime, we knew we had to act like we were down six and come out with that type of intensity,” Berendes said.
With three games remaining on the regular-season schedule, Berendes knows the importance of his team’s recent hot streak.
“Five (wins) in a row is awesome for us and it helps give us a better seeding (in the postseason),” he said. “We gotta keep on going, though. We’ve got a couple more games left this season.”
