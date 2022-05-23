The WaMaC Conference will have a much different look after this season, with both Dyersville Beckman and Maquoketa leaving for the River Valley Conference.
Here is a capsule look at area teams competing in the WaMaC Conference this summer:
DYERSVILLE BECKMAN
Coach — Amber Boeckenstedt (1st season)
Last year — 8-29 overall, 3-21 WaMaC
Returning starters — Lauren Osterhaus (Sr., INF); Shea Steffen (Jr., INF); Mia Maiers (Jr., UTIL); Lil McDermott (Jr., INF); Reese Osterhaus (Soph., C/INF)
Other returning veterans — Trista Schmidt (Jr., P); Elisabeth Kerper (Jr., P); Isabel Kruse (Sr., UTIL); Addie Burlage (Jr., C/INF); Abby Knepper (Jr., OF); Charley Wulfekuhle (Jr., OF); Mallory Rea (Soph., UTIL)
Promising newcomer — Emma Karcher (Fr., INF)
Outlook — Boeckenstedt, the 2017 TH Player of the Year, returns to her alma mater to take control of the program. The Trailblazers return a strong group of upperclassmen leaders to a team coming off a disappointing season. But, Beckman is lacking experience in the pitching circle and will need to find an ace to finish in the top half of the WaMaC East Division. Steffen is the top returning hitter after batting .355 with 20 RBIs last year.
MAQUOKETA
Coach — Lance Richardson (1st season)
Last year — 18-19 overall, 11-13 WaMaC
Returning veterans — Kasedi Frazier (Jr., OF/C); Mikaela Burken (Jr., INF); Clare Hackman (Jr., C/INF); Jenna Wiebenga (Sr., P/INF); Carley Cavanagh (Soph., P/OF); Tenley Cavanagh (Sr., INF); Malisha Robert (Sr., UTIL); Kalyn Hackman (Fr., INF); Laney Hafner (Jr., INF)
Outlook — The Cardinals had a breakthrough last year after a few down seasons and have high expectations entering this season after graduating just one starter. And now Richardson takes over from longtime coach Sara Nelson. Tenley Cavanagh hit .444 with 22 RBIs last year, and Wiebenga batted .442 with six home runs and 22 RBIs. Carley Cavanagh went 10-11 in the circle with a 3.09 ERA, 134 strikeouts and 60 walks in 136 innings. Wiebenga was 8-8 with a 5.30 ERA over 103 innings.
WEST DELAWARE
Coach — Ashley Heims (1st season)
Last year — 28-10 overall, 17-7 WaMaC
Returning starters — Claire Ridenour (Jr., 1B); Alivia Schulte (Jr., CF); Erin Mullen (Jr., P)
Other returning veterans — Susie Funke (Fr., C/UTIL); Eva Ward (Soph., OF); Hannah Cantwell (Fr., INF); Allie Demmer (Jr., INF); Erin Wegmann (Jr., INF)
Promising newcomers — Vedah Langel (8th, P/UTIL); Norah Peyton (8th, OF/UTIL)
Outlook — Heims takes over the program after serving as an assistant for 6 years. The Hawks have been one of the area’s top programs for years and they expect that to continue this season despite returning just three starters. Schulte remains a serious threat the basepaths after batting .455 with 38 runs and 30 stolen bases last year. Mullen went 22-7 in the pitching circle last year, posting a 2.30 ERA with 81 strikeouts and 22 walks in 182 2/3 innings.
