Bellevue Vs. Cascade Volleyball
Buy Now

Cascade's Brianna Koppes makes a kill during their volleyball match with Bellevue at Bellevue (Iowa) High School on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.

 Stephen Gassman

Corinne Rea floored 11 kills and Claudia Noonan added 17 assists as the Cascade volleyball team swept Columbus Junction, 25-11, 25-8, 25-17, in an Iowa Class 2A regional opener on Monday in Cascade, Iowa.

The Cougars (13-17) advanced to Wednesday’s regional quarterfinals at No. 3-ranked Wapsie Valley (38-4).

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.