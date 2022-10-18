Corinne Rea floored 11 kills and Claudia Noonan added 17 assists as the Cascade volleyball team swept Columbus Junction, 25-11, 25-8, 25-17, in an Iowa Class 2A regional opener on Monday in Cascade, Iowa.
The Cougars (13-17) advanced to Wednesday’s regional quarterfinals at No. 3-ranked Wapsie Valley (38-4).
Alyssa Lux added 10 digs for the Cougars, while Noonan had seven digs. Brianna Koppes finished with seven digs and five kills.
MFL/Mar-Mac 3, Clayton Ridge 2 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: The Eagles let slip a 2-0 lead in their Class 2A regional opener, losing a heartbreaker to the Bulldogs to close their season, 17-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-19, 15-13.
Calamus-Wheatland 3, Bellevue Marquette 0 — At Calamus, Iowa: The Mohawks bowed out in the Class 1A regional opener, 25-12, 25-20, 25-11.
North Linn 3, Maquoketa Valley 1 — At Troy Mills, Iowa: The Wildcats battled tough but fell in their Class 1A regional opener, 25-21, 25-13, 24-26, 25-14.
Pirates claim gold — At Milwaukee: Galena improved to 32-1 on the season Saturday by sweeping five matches for the title at the Saint Thomas More tournament. Gracie Furlong (50 kills, 33 digs) and Paeton Hyde (24 kills, 13 blocks) were each named to the all-tournament team.
PREP FOOTBALL
Wahlert ranked 9th — In the latest Iowa Associated Press prep football poll released on Monday, Dubuque Wahlert moved up one position to No. 9 in Class 2A.
Western Dubuque is receiving votes in 4A, as is West Delaware in 3A.
