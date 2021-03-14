The Clarke University women’s basketball team comes at you in waves.
And Northwestern (Iowa) learned that lesson the hard way in the third quarter Saturday afternoon.
The No. 8-ranked Pride overcame a three-point halftime deficit and outscored Northwestern, 34-16, in the third period en route to a 95-78 victory in Omaha, Neb. With the win, the Heart of America Conference champions punched their ticket to the 16-team NAIA tournament, which will take place March 18-23 at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Tina Ubl scored nine of her 16 points and Cascade, Iowa, native Nicole McDermott added eight of her 16 points in the decisive third frame. Western Dubuque grad Morgan Pitz hit a pair of 3-pointers and a pair of free throws in the period, while Makenna Haase chipped in five points and East Dubuque native Skylar Culbertson and Bellevue native Giana Michels added two points apiece in the third quarter.
Clarke finished with five players in double-figures, including four starters. Pitz scored 15 points, Michels added 14, and Haase chipped in 12 as the Pride improved to 22-2. McDermott came off the bench and did her damage in 20 minutes of playing time.
The Pride also got nine points from Kailee Van Zeeland and eight from Bellevue native Emma Kelchen. They led by as many as 21 points in the second half.
All five of Northwestern’s starters reached double figures. Molly Schany led the way with 17 points, Taylor VanderVelde and Alexis Toering added 11 apiece, and Sammy Blum and Devyn Kemble scored 10 apiece.
Clarke went 31-for-64 (48.4%) from the field, including 10-for-22 (45.5%) from 3-point range. The Pride’s bench outscored Northwestern, 35-19, and Clarke finished with a 49-27 rebounding advantage.