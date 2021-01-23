Whatever has been missing this season for the Dubuque Senior boys basketball team seemed to find its way to Nora Gymnasium on Friday night.
Senior led wire-to-wire for its biggest victory of the season with a 78-63 decision over the Iowa Class 3A No. 8-ranked Western Dubuque Bobcats.
The Rams avenged their 59-50 loss to the Bobcats (10-3) on Dec. 18 and hope to use this game as a springboard into a winning streak.
“The effort was outstanding tonight,” Senior coach Wendell Eimers said. “For whatever reason, we just haven’t been able to put four quarters together all year, and we did tonight. This is a big step forward for us tonight.”
The Rams came out poised and energized in the first half with a controlled, efficient offense and a stifling, stiff defense. They had seven different players score in the first 16 minutes of play, led by Max Link’s four 3-pointers, and held leads of seven, nine and 10 points.
“We were all waiting on this one,” Link said. “We knew we had to come out and play hard tonight and we did it and got a big ‘W.’ It boosts our confidence going forward, but this is what we knew we have been capable of all year.”
Senior (3-7) opened up its biggest lead of the half with 4:18 remaining in the second quarter when senior point guard Cain McWilliams converted a steal into a layup for a 29-19 lead.
While Senior used balanced scoring to its advantage, Western Dubuque’s Dylan Johnson was doing his best to keep the Bobcats close. He had eight of the 12 points in the first quarter and finished the half with 17 of the Bobcats’ 26 total, with three treys.
“The (balanced scoring) was huge for us,” Eimers said. “We don’t have a go-to guy, but we have a lot of pretty good players. We started four seniors tonight, and they gave us a great effort. I just had a feeling they were going to give us a boost tonight.”
The Rams built on their seven-point halftime advantage early in the third quarter, surging to a 41-30 lead on another McWilliams steal and layup at the 5:47 mark. After a Tyler Schuster layup midway through the quarter gave them a 49-35 advantage, the Rams kept pouring it on. Yet another McWilliams steal at the end of the third jolted them to a 54-38 lead entering the final eight minutes of play.
Senior applied the pressure defensively in the third as the Rams surrounded Johnson in the post and held him scoreless in the quarter. They also kept with their theme of a balanced attack as six players netted baskets for a 23-point outburst.
“He (Johnson) is a hell of a player, but we focused in and made a couple adjustments on him in the third, and that was a huge difference for us,” Eimers said of the defensive effort. “I’m just proud of the guys; they kept with the game plan and did an outstanding job.”
The Rams essentially put the game away with 5:22 remaining when they jumped out to an insurmountable 62-41 advantage on a Tyler Schuster putback. Johnson, who led Western Dubuque with a game-high 23 points, tried to keep the Bobcats within striking distance with another 3-pointer that cut the deficit to 17 at the 3:50 mark, but they just couldn’t close the gap.
Senior was led in scoring by Link’s 16 points, while Kendrick Watkins-Hogue added 14, Sam Akins added 12 and Cain McWilliams chipped in 11.
“We’ve been needing this one,” Eimers stated with a sigh of relief after the game.