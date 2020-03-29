Dubuque Senior • Senior • Guard
Vitals: Season averages of 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game; 48% field goal percentage (67-for-140) and 80% free-throw percentage (46-for-57); All-Mississippi Valley Conference second team.
Breakdown: Eimers left Western Dubuque and joined the Rams for her final season, and she elevated their play immediately at the point guard position. She has all the tools that you want in a floor leader that don’t necessarily show up in the box score — vision, patience, timing and the ability to draw contact and finish. But she added plenty of numbers that did show up in the box score, too. Eimers will continue her career at NCAA Division II McKendree University in Lebanon, Ill., this fall.
Cascade • Senior • Guard
Vitals: Season averages of 16.3 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 3.3 steals per game; 60% field goal percentage (159-for-262); All-River Valley Conference Elite Team; All-state and Class 2A state all-tournament team honors all four years of her career.
Breakdown: McDermott was simply one of the best to ever play for the Cougars, making it not only to the 2A state tournament all four years — and capturing the program’s first state title as a sophomore — but reaching the all-tournament team each year, a rare feat. No player has done more of everything for Cascade than McDermott, who finished second in program history with 1,526 career points. She’ll continue her career this fall on scholarship at NAIA Division I Clarke University.
River Ridge • Senior • Guard
Vitals: Season averages of 19.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5 steals and 2 assists per game; Six Rivers West Conference Player of the Year for the second straight season; Shattered the Timberwolves’ all-time scoring mark by 525 points with 1,641 in her career.
Breakdown: White had a career unmatched in a River Ridge uniform, not only blowing away the program’s all-time scoring mark but finishing in the top five for rebounds, steals and assists. White was the definition of a floor general who powered the Timberwolves to three straight regional championships and to the brink of state this season. She’ll continue her track & field career as a pole vaulter next season at UW-La Crosse.
Maquoketa • Senior • Forward
Vitals: Season averages of 17 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.6 steals per game; Class 4A third team all-state; unanimous all-WaMaC Conference first team; Holds program record for most rebounds in a season (217).
Breakdown: Sybesma was a nightmare for opposing defenses, who couldn’t decide how to guard her. Put a post on her and she’d use her long-range shot, but against a guard Sybesma would use her length to attack the rim. She closed her career third in Cardinals history with 882 career points, and led the team in every possible category except assists. Sybesma will continue her volleyball career at Wartburg College next season.
Galena • Senior • Forward
Vitals: Season averages of 15.6 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals per game; Unanimous All-Northwest Upstate Illini Conference first team; Finished second in Pirates history in career points (1,418) and first in steals (270).
Breakdown: Wasmund closed her career by littering the Galena record books with her name as the talented slasher attacked the rim to become the only player in Galena history to finish in the top five in career points (2nd), rebounds (5th), steals (1st) and assists (3rd). Her run also included unparalleled success, as the Pirates posted a 91-26 record over her four seasons. Wasmund will continue her volleyball career at NAIA Division I Briar Cliff University next season.
Bellevue Marquette • Senior • Center
Vitals: Season averages of 13.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game; Class 1A second team all-state; Tri-Rivers Conference first-team pick; Set school record with 320 rebounds this season, tied for the most in Iowa through all five classes.
Breakdown: Michel always claimed rebounding was her favorite part of the game, and that’s how she really got her points. Nothing was more true than that as the Mohawks’ force in the paint was key in leading the program to the 1A state semifinals and receiving all-state honors in back-to-back seasons. Michel finished with Mohawk records of 796 career rebounds and 155 career blocks, and she’ll continue her athletic career with the University of Iowa rowing team this fall.
Dubuque Hempstead • Senior • Center
Vitals: Season averages of 15.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.5 blocks per game; 87% free throw percentage (92-for-106); Tied for third-best in the state this season with a program record 45 points in a playoff win over Davenport Central; All-MVC first team.
Breakdown: Kay truly came into her own in her final season with the Mustangs, both as an elite scorer and as a leader. It culminated in a legendary performance in the playoffs where she made 18 of 24 shots for 45 points, and helped the Mustangs again knock on the door of their first state tournament berth. Kay will continue her career next season at Loras College, joining a hotbed of local talent that helped the Duhawks to the NCAA Division III Tournament Sweet 16 earlier this month.