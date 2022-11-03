11022022-loraswomensoccer5-dk.jpg
Loras College’s Ryleigh O’Brien celebrates her goal with teammate Lauren Riggle on Wednesday.

 Dave Kettering Telegraph Herald

Championship soccer is a fall tradition at Loras College.

The women’s program is a win away from extending its American Rivers Conference record and officially securing a chance to back up last season’s NCAA Division III Final Four appearance with another extended run.

