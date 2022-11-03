Championship soccer is a fall tradition at Loras College.
The women’s program is a win away from extending its American Rivers Conference record and officially securing a chance to back up last season’s NCAA Division III Final Four appearance with another extended run.
And the Duhawks have left little doubt this season about their standing as a legitimate contender.
Ryleigh O’Brien scored her team-leading 18th and 19th goals of the season, Payton McDonnell added three assists to lift her league-leading total to 16, and No. 15-ranked Loras beat Luther, 5-0, in the semifinals of the A-R-C tournament on Wednesday at the Rock Bowl.
“It’s a whole team win top to bottom,” McDonnell said. “Our offense is pushing it right from the start, our defense another shutout. They’re a great team, but we just negated all of their talent and were able to show off ours.”
It was also the 100th career victory for Loras coach Matt Pucci.
“It’s pretty special to have been here this long and had the team success we’ve had, but that’s all that really means,” said Pucci, a 2008 Loras graduate. “It’s special to represent your alma mater no matter what. Nights like tonight are a little more special because we got a playoff win … and we’ve had a great year so far and we’ve got to keep it going.”
The top-seeded Duhawks remained unbeaten this year and improved to 15-0-3 overall in winning their ninth straight match. Loras will play No. 3 Simpson (12-5-1) in the championship match on Saturday at the Rock Bowl.
The Duhawks beat the Storm, 2-0, during the regular season.
Loras, which won its 15th regular-season league title last week, will be going for its 14th conference tournament championship. Luther and Wartburg are tied for second in league history with three tournament titles each.
But as much as the Duhawks have dominated the league historically, none of those campaigns really compare to this season.
Loras outscored its opponents, 33-0, in eight league matches this fall.
The Duhawks have allowed just 12 goals in 18 matches, but none since the 81st minute of a 4-2 non-conference victory over Viterbo on Sept. 30 — a stretch of 729 minutes and 12 seconds of game action.
“It’s a really, really strong league. Our conference has gotten better over the years and this is probably the deepest it’s been and the strongest it’s been. So to have a stat like that is even more impressive for the team because this is a tough conference,” Pucci said.
O’Brien headed a corner kick from McDonnell into the left corner for a 1-0 lead just 11:07 in. O’Brien tallied her second goal with 5:42 left in the half, sprinting past the last defender and redirecting a pass from McDonnell into the net for a 2-0 lead that held at halftime.
It didn’t stay there very long in the second half.
Luther’s defense cleared the ball straight to Abby Eriksen in front of the net and her 11th goal of the year extended the Duhawks’ lead to 3-0 just 35 seconds after play resumed.
McDonnell scored on a penalty kick, her fifth goal of the season, with 32:03 left, and Eriksen headed in a corner from McDonnell with 10:20 to play.
“The connection and chemistry we’ve had over the years,” McDonnell said of Loras’ success on set pieces. “We’ve been playing together for two, three years and so we’re just on the same wavelength. We practice them, too, so that probably helps.”
