Western Dubuque freshman Alyssa Klein finished runner-up in 20:07 to lead the Bobcat girls to third out of seven teams on Saturday at the Cedar Rapids Prairie Invitational in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Alyssa’s older sister, senior Lauren Klein, finished sixth overall in 20:55, while Lilly Boge also cracked the top 10 in ninth place at 21:10.
The WD boys finished sixth out of eight teams and were fronted by Cade Messer’s eighth-place run of 17:20.
Bellevue’s Griebel 2nd — At Maquoketa, Iowa: Bellevue’s Brady Griebel ran 16:44 to finish runner-up, leading the Bellevue boys to fifth place at the Cardinal Invitational.
Brady’s younger brother, Payton Griebel, was 10th in 18:21. Cole Miller led the Cascade boys in 15th place with a run of 18:29.
For the girls, Cascade’s Emma Ostwinkle finished 12th overall.