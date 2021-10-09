No. 4 Penn State (5-0, 2-0) at No. 3 Iowa (5-0, 2-0)
Kickoff — 3 p.m.
TV — Fox
Radio — WDBQ-FM 107.5
Series record — Penn State leads, 17-13
Last year — Iowa won, 41-21
Outlook — This is billed as the biggest game in Iowa City since the 1-2 matchup of the Hawkeyes and Michigan in 1985. For Iowa, Penn State is the biggest obstacle in its path to the Big Ten championship game. The schedule softens after this. For Penn State, it’s game one on the toughest remaining schedule in the Big Ten. The winner puts itself in the top tier of College Football Player contenders. ... Penn State has won three straight in Iowa City, with the last two meetings there decided by a total of seven points.
No. 14 Notre Dame (4-1) at Virginia Tech (3-1)
Kickoff — 6:30 p.m.
TV — ACC Network
Radio — KCRN-FM
Series record — Notre Dame leads, 2-1
Last meeting — Notre Dame won, 21-20, on Nov. 2, 2019
Outlook — The Fighting Irish dropped in the Top 25 after losing, 24-13, to now No. 5 Cincinnati, while the Hokies have lingered on the cusp of the Top 25 despite a loss at West Virginia. Virginia Tech is playing six of its first seven games at home. ... Notre Dame has won 35 consecutive games against unranked opponents and 20 in a row in the regular season against teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference.
No. 16 NORTHERN IOWA (3-1, 1-0) at No. 5 NORTH DAKOTA STATE (4-0, 1-0)
Kickoff — 1 p.m.
TV — ESPN+
Series record — North Dakota State leads, 28-26
Last year — North Dakota State won, 23-20
Outlook — The Bison have won seven straight games against Northern Iowa and will hope to celebrate an eighth on homecoming. The Panthers are just 4-10 against North Dakota State under coach Mark Farley, but that’s still fairly impressive considering how dominant the Bison have been in FCS. North Dakota State ranks No. 1 in rushing offense, averaging 317 yards on the ground. The game will also feature a pair of former Dubuque Senior teammates on opposite sides of the ball. Northern Iowa’s Sam Schnee is listed as second-team wide receiver on the depth chart while Nick Kubitz is the second-team weakside linebacker for the Bison. Schnee has six receptions for 75 yards this season for the Panthers. Kubitz has 11 tackles, eight solo, and a pass break-up for NDSU.
DUBUQUE (3-1, 2-0) AT NEBRASKA WESLEYAN (3-2, 1-2)
Kickoff — 1 p.m.
Radio — The River-FM 101.1
Last meeting — Dubuque won, 42-7, on Nov. 16, 2019
Last week — Dubuque defeated Buena Vista, 31-16, at home; Nebraska Wesleyan defeated Luther, 28-21, on the road
Outlook — On paper, this looks like a relatively tight matchup. Dubuque is averaging 24 points per game, while Nebraska Wesleyan averages 30. The Spartans are allowing 20.25 points per contest, compared to the Prairie Wolves’ 25.60. UD’s defense is coming off an impressive effort in the second half of last week’s victory over Buena Vista and has surrendered just 18 points over its last two contests. They’ll need to contain NWU quarterback Terry Carter, who is second in the conference in passing yards and passing touchdowns. That will be an intriguing matchup for the Spartans’ secondary, which is third in the conference with six interceptions.
LORAS (3-2, 3-0) AT WARTBURG (2-2, 1-1)
Kickoff — 1 p.m.
Last meeting — Wartburg won, 48-7, on Nov. 16, 2019
Last week — Loras defeated Simpson, 21-13, at home; Wartburg lost, 49-24, at Central
Outlook — The Duhawks are carrying a ton of momentum into this one and are looking to spoil homecoming for the Knights. During its three-game winning streak, Loras has used all facets of the game to its advantage. Last week, when starting QB Noah Sigwarth was sidelined early in the game, the defense came up huge and led them to victory. This week, the offense will have to step up against the top-ranked defense in the conference. Despite missing nearly the entirety of last week’s game, Sigwarth ranks third in the A-R-C in passing scores. If he’s able to get behind center, the Duhawks have a real shot at winning their fourth straight.
UW-PLATTEVILLE (1-3, 0-1) AT NO. 3 UW-WHITEWATER (4-0, 1-0)
Kickoff — 1 p.m. in Whitewater, Wis.
Radio — WPVL-FM 107.1
Last meeting — Whitewater won, 21-14, on Oct. 12, 2019
Last week — The Pioneers saw their rally fall just short in a 35-32 home loss to No. 8-ranked UW-Oshkosh. The Warhawks routed previously unbeaten UW-Stout, 37-6.
Outlook — The Pioneers gave Oshkosh everything it could handle last week at Pioneer Stadium, but this week the challenge only grew in its level of difficulty, taking on the third-ranked Warhawks at Perkins Stadium on Family Weekend for Whitewater. The Warhawks did allow 420 total yards of offense to Stout last week, so QB Colin Schuetz and the Pioneers offense will have the chance to make plays, and will need to do so in order to pull off the upset. The Warhawks lead the all-time series, 84-24-4, and have won 15 straight against the Pioneers.