Luke Robinson’s leadership and maturity have been one of the key, behind-the-scenes explanations for the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ success this season.
Appropriately, the 6-foot-3, 203-pound right-shot defenseman from Brentwood, Tenn., will continue his hockey career at an institution where leadership and maturity are a way of life.
Robinson, who celebrated his 20th birthday on Feb. 16, recently committed to play at the United States Air Force Academy next season. The Falcons compete in the NCAA Division I Atlantic Hockey conference.
“I chose Air Force for the life opportunities it provides,” Robinson said. “Leadership and discipline are qualities I’m very interested in and qualities I want to improve in myself, and I feel like I will learn from the best by going to Air Force.
“I want to pursue excellence for myself, and the best way to do that is by challenging myself both mentally and physically. The academy does such a great job of that, not only academically but also through military training and the athletic side.”
Robinson visited the academy, located in Colorado Springs, Colo., this weekend.
“I was blown away. I was speechless,” he said. “It’s an incredible campus, and I’m so incredibly grateful for the opportunity. The academy will give me an ability to pursue a ton of great options and pursue excellence.
“It’s going to be very challenging, but the hockey team will provide a great support system for me. The academy has invested a lot of money in the hockey program and facilities, and they’ve been successful the last few years.”
The Falcons are under the direction of 22-year head coach Frank Serratore, who is one of just 21 coaches in the history of NCAA hockey with 400 or more wins at a Division I institution. Air Force has won seven conference championships and made seven NCAA tournaments appearances in the last 12 years. Over the past 10 years, Air Force has beaten a team ranked in the top five in the nation nine times.
The Saints acquired Robinson from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the North American Hockey League midway through last season. In 69 games over the last two seasons, he has contributed one goal, eight points, 77 penalty minutes and a plus-20 rating as a shut-down, defense-first defenseman.
His influence extends well beyond the stat sheet. He has been a member of the leadership for a Saints team that has gone 30-12-1 and own the second-best record in the USHL.
“Luke has been a culture carrier since the moment he joined us,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “His leadership, belief in what we do, and overall presence are a big reason we all experience a better life daily. His value cannot be understated. I wish everyone could meet and get to work alongside a Luke Robinson. He will fly high at Air Force.”
Both of Robinson’s parents played NCAA Division I athletics at Utah State. Mike Robinson played football, and Carilu Robinson competed in gymnastics.