The winds of change have blown through for the highly-successful Potosi volleyball program.
Following a remarkable 12 years leading the Chieftains, Jolene Murray retired on her own terms last season after undergoing brain surgery and returning to the bench. Murray fronted the program to a state championship in 2002, and won 220 career matches that included three trips to state and six regional titles.
Now, Murray is gone, as are six important seniors that piloted another regional title.
That change goes for all four of the TH area teams in the league, as each is welcoming a new coach this fall.
Here is a capsule look at area teams in the Six Rivers West Conference this season:
POTOSI
Coach — Tammy Cooley (first year)
Last season — 23-7, lost to Highland in Division 4 sectional semifinal
Returning starters — Emily Bierman (Sr., S)
Outlook — It’s a new era for the Chieftains, who not only lost their adored longtime coach but also six pivotal seniors from another strong season that included a regional title. Cooley takes on the challenge of resetting things with nearly an entirely new lineup. Bierman, however, will provide some stability after delivering a team-high 293 assists last season. With all the new faces, how the players and their new coach gel will be pivotal. Returning letterwinners expected to take on expanded roles this fall include defensive specialist Katelyn Guiney, outside hitter Malia Weber, middle hitter Brooke Traver and outside hitter Cassie Cooley.
BENTON
Coach — Diedre Neis (first year)
Last season — 3-18, lost to Barneveld in Division 4 regional opener
Outlook — The young Zephyrs played a lot of matches and gained valuable experience last fall, and now the program returns the house in hopes of making a leap in the standings. Zoe Stluka led the way offensively, hammering 157 kills to earn all-conference honors. Cummins added 98 kills, and those two will be the key attackers again this year. Zoe Stluka added 235 digs, while Cummins chipped in 168 digs and Halle Stluka another 167. If the Zephyrs can build off their tribulations last season, a progression will be in order this fall.
CASSVILLE
Coach — Morgan Hach (first year)
Last season — 4-16, lost to Barneveld in Division 4 regional semifinal
Outlook — New coach Hach is being challenged to not only turn around the program, but to do so with an extremely limited roster. The Comets only have 10 total players in their program this season, which is what a team in the Six Rivers usually has on a varsity squad, plus a JV team for a deeper bench. Cassville will rely heavily on its four returning starters. Infield led the attackers with 76 kills last fall, and Tasker provided 77 assists and 64 digs. The team will need to bond together to get through the tough league schedule with only 10 players.
SHULLSBURG
Coach — Russell Hamm (first year)
Last season — 5-12, lost to Belmont in Division 4 regional opener
