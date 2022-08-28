The winds of change have blown through for the highly-successful Potosi volleyball program.

Following a remarkable 12 years leading the Chieftains, Jolene Murray retired on her own terms last season after undergoing brain surgery and returning to the bench. Murray fronted the program to a state championship in 2002, and won 220 career matches that included three trips to state and six regional titles.

