Dubuque Hempstead’s 10-game winning streak has come to an end.
Despite Michael Duax scoring 37 points just one night after dropping 35, Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s runner at the buzzer found the bottom of the net as the unranked Cougars topped the Class 4A No. 5-ranked Mustangs, 69-68 in overtime, on Saturday at Moody Gymnasium.
Jamari Smith added 13 points as Hempstead fell to 12-3 overall and suffered its first loss in the Mississippi Valley Conference, but still leads the Valley Division at 8-1.
Kennedy improved to 10-6 overall and 6-4 in the MVC.
Fennimore 67, Iowa-Grant 46 — At Livingston, Wis.: Adam Larson scored 29 points and Brady Larson added 13 as the Golden Eagles rolled.
River Ridge 79, Cassville 33 — At Cassville, Wis.: Logan Drone scored 16 points and the Timberwolves knocked down 15 treys in a rout of the Comets.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Potosi/Cassville 61, Benton 23 — At Benton, Wis.: Anna Kartman scored nine points and notched the 1,000th point of her career as the Chieftains cruised to a win.
Calamus-Wheatland 47, Bellevue Marquette 44 — At Wheatland, Iowa: Holly Kremer scored 16 points, but the Mohawks (7-8) fell in their return from a COVID-19 quarantine.
Stockton 52, Pearl City 22 — At Stockton, Ill.: Tiana Timpe scored 20 points as the Blackhawks won in their long-awaited return to the court.
HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY
Omaha 3, Dubuque 1 — At Ralston, Neb.: The Jr. Lancers scored two goals 11 seconds apart early in the third period to snap a 1-1 tie and earn the Midwest High School Hockey League victory. Dubuque got a Blake Bakey goal, assisted by Tristan Priest, in the second period to knot the game at 1-1. The Saints (16-3-0) will try to earn a weekend split with Omaha this morning.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Dubuque 87, Simpson 74 — At Stoltz Center: Patrick Mayfield scored 21 points and Peter Ragen chipped in 16 as the Spartans (8-0, 4-0 American Rivers Conference) stayed atop the league standings.
Loras 105, Nebraska Wesleyan 97 (OT) — At Loras: Jake Healy scored 25 points and Rowan McGowen added 18 as the Duhawks (4-2, 2-1 A-R-C) won the extra period, 17-9, to hold off the Prairie Wolves.
Benedictine 74, Clarke 68 — At Kehl Center: Jordan Lake had 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists, but the Pride (10-9, 9-7 Heart of America Conference) lost a close one.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Loras 70, Nebraska Wesleyan 43 — At Lincoln, Neb.: Cierra Bachmann scored 15 points and the Duhawks (3-3, 1-2 A-R-C) held the Prairie Wolves to 14 points in the first half in a runaway victory.
Clarke 73, Benedictine 53 — At Kehl Center: Makenna Haase delivered 17 points and 12 rebounds as the NAIA No. 8-ranked Pride (16-2, 13-2 Heart) rolled to victory.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Loras 36, Dubuque 9 — At Loras AWC: Daniel Ruiz (157 pounds) and Jacob Krakow (174) won by fall, and Aiden Evans (125) and Shane Liegel (184) won by technical fall as the Duhawks routed the Spartans.
COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK
Duhawks set marks — At UD: Loras won a triangular meet with UD and Simpson, as Mike Jasa ran the nation’s fastest time in the 400-meter dash (48.95 seconds) and Kassie Rosenbum won the mile run with the nation’s fastest time (4:59.60).