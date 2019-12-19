One of the roads leading to Kinnick Stadium bears his name.
Along that road, in nearby Coralville, Iowa, stands a statue, the bronze image of Hayden Fry forever gazing out across an invisible field, complete with his trademark aviator sunglasses and Tiger Hawk hat.
The America Needs Farmers decals he added to the Hawkeyes’ helmets during the farm crisis of the 1980s are still around today, and is one of the program’s major celebrations each season.
And every fall, the season kicks off with FryFest.
To say the Texan turned Iowa icon was just a football coach would be doing a serious disservice to the legendary figure who built the University of Iowa into the program it is today.
“He had it figured out,” said Gary Dolphin, the radio voice of Hawkeyes athletics. “It was an interesting intersection between Iowa football and Hayden Fry.”
Fry, who led the Hawkeyes to three Big Ten championships in his 20 seasons in Iowa City and changed the look of college football, died on Tuesday at the age of 90 following a long battle with cancer.
Tributes poured in from across the nation from former coaches, players and opponents following the announcement. The Fry statue on Tuesday night became an impromptu memorial for Hawkeyes fans to remember their legendary leader as mourners left flowers while the news of his death spread.
“He was just a really impressive person. Truly unique, truly charismatic, and the guy just did an unbelievable job here — but more importantly the way he impacted so many people,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “It’s hard to go anywhere and not run into people that somehow, someway have a Coach Fry story.”
Fry came to Iowa City in 1979 and went 143-89-6 with the Hawkeyes before retiring in 1998. Iowa went to three Rose Bowls under his watch, and at least 13 former assistant coaches went on to accept Division I head coaching jobs.
One of those is Ferentz, who succeeded Fry prior to the 1999 season. Ferentz and Fry were tied for fourth in Big Ten history with 96 career league wins prior to the Hawkeyes’ win over Nebraska on Nov. 29.
Ferentz was an assistant under Fry in the 1980s and says he and mentor Joe Moore have had the biggest impacts on his coaching career.
“Back in 1981, I sent three job applications out: one went to Appalachian State — I never heard back from them; I sent one to Hawaii, had a phone interview, but they needed someone who knew the west coast; the third went to Hayden Fry at Iowa,” Ferentz said in a statement. “Coach Fry hired me based on Coach Moore’s recommendation (and in spite of my lack of experience and local knowledge) and showed me how to build and maintain a winning program.
“His vision included hiring coaches who would be forward-thinking and challenge each other. If you look across college football, you will see a part of his legacy in the coaches who he hired and mentored — coaches like Barry Alvarez, Bill Snyder, Dan McCarney, Bob, Mike and Mark Stoops, and many more. Even before the Hawkeyes started winning on the field, Coach Fry was beloved by the fans and trusted by his players. He had a charisma and leadership style that created a championship and winning program that continues today. In 20 seasons at Iowa, Coach Fry showed us all that you can succeed at the highest level by playing by the rules.”
McCarney eventually became the head coach at rival Iowa State, where he butted heads with the Hawkeyes on an annual basis in the Cy-Hawk game. After leaving the Cyclones, he coached at North Texas — the school from which former Iowa athletic director Bump Elliott hired Fry in 1979.
“He loves energy. He loves passion. He loves guys that can communicate,” McCarney said. “One of the many things I learned from Hayden Fry: If a young man doesn’t have all the things experience-wise that you’re looking for, but he has those other intangibles — work ethic, loyalty, coachable, can communicate, can build relationships, a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of passion and energy for life, could be a good recruiter and a guy that might be a person on the rise — then maybe I’ll embrace him, give him a chance and opportunity, and that’s what Hayden Fry did with me.”
Fry, then coaching at Southern Methodist University, was credited with breaking the Southwest Conference color barrier in 1966 when he offered a scholarship to receiver Jerry LeVias, who became the first African-American scholarship player in the conference’s history.
“Hayden was always on the cutting edge and looking for the best people, regardless of race, creed, or color,” said former Iowa all-American Merton Hanks, who played under Fry from 1986-90. “What he did at Iowa, really rebuilding that program from where it was to, quite frankly, a national power to the point where you were able to attract young men like myself from states away who may not have known about the University of Iowa and everything Iowa has to offer. It speaks very well of not only him, but the university itself and being a partner with Hayden to make the University of Iowa brand that much bigger and better.”
Fry, who played quarterback at Baylor and later served in the U.S. Marine Corps, coached at SMU for 11 seasons, leading the Mustangs to three bowl games and the program’s first SWC title in 18 seasons.
After leaving SMU, he went to North Texas, where he went 40-23-3 before Elliott lured him to Iowa City.
Iowa was mired in a funk when he arrived. The Hawkeyes hadn’t posted a winning record since 1961 and had won just 49 games in the 17 seasons since.
After consecutive losing seasons to start his tenure in Iowa City, Fry and the Hawkeyes broke through with an 8-4 campaign in 1981 — Ferentz’s first in Iowa City — and ended the season with one of their three Big Ten titles and trips to the Rose Bowl.
“Every day he set a standard for leadership. He set a standard for excellence and also for doing things with character and integrity,” Ferentz said. “That’s really what jumped out at me before we ever beat Nebraska in that first game or all the great things that happened in that ‘81 season. Those things were all pretty prominent after being here for a very brief time.”
Fry won 52 games in his first seven seasons and was the winningest coach in Iowa history until Ferentz passed him in the 2018 season opener.
After 17 consecutive seasons at or below .500, Iowa had just five losing seasons in Fry’s 20 years. The Hawkeyes won at least eight games 11 times and had three 10-win seasons under Fry — at a time when teams played 11 regular-season games.
“I have to give him all the credit for getting my personal career launched among others,” said former Iowa quarterback Chuck Long, one of Iowa’s 18 first-team all-Americans to play under Fry. “He had a special way of making you feel good all the time even in the tough games and in the tough moments.
“For me, it was after an interception. He had a way of getting you back up and confident. That feeling, not every coach has that ability and I’ve been around a bunch of them. Not every coach has that ability to make you feel confident and be positive, even in the negative situations.”
Dolphin recounted a story of Fry’s first visit to Iowa, establishing that the Eastland, Texas, native knew exactly what he was getting himself into.
Fry was viewing film from one of Iowa’s games the previous season, a 2-9 campaign that saw the Hawkeyes lose eight straight at one point.
The Kinnick crowd was lively, Dolphin said, but the Hawkeyes were getting hammered by the visitors.
“And he turned to Bill Snyder and he said, ‘Bill, just imagine what they’ll do if we score a touchdown, how they’ll react?” Dolphin recalled. “He knew it was a powder keg. He knew it was a sleeping giant because of the loyal fans and he thought, I’m going to get myself a great staff and get some great football players and we’re going to see if we can ride this thing out.
“He was about as popular a figure when he pulled the plug and retired in 1998 as I’ve ever seen. He was just a great man.”