Western Dubuque’s 4x800 relay team made an emphatic gold-medal statement at last year’s state meet.
But even after posting a state-record time, the three departing members didn’t want the glory to stop with them.
“They were saying, ‘Hey, this isn’t just about us. Come back to state (this year) and make some more noise,’” said, Ryan Digmann, one of three new members on this season’s Bobcat foursome.
Recommended for you
Digmann, along with Derek Fangman, Nathan Williams and Quentin Nauman made some noise at Thursday’s Norm Anderson Invitational at Dalzell Field by claiming a 4x800 gold of their own in 8:18.40.
Williams is the lone returner from last year’s state-gold team.
“He’s not settling for anything,” Digmann said. “He’s being a leader here as a senior and gathering the guys to all do well.”
The 4x800 was one of five golds for the Bobcats on Thursday as they finished second in the team standings with 126 points. Cedar Falls won the team title with 187.
Hempstead (85.5) was third, Senior (77.5) was fifth and Wahlert (51) sixth.
Tyler Horstman, Brandon Decker, Jaden Then and Ashton Hogrefe immediately followed the 4x800 with WD’s second gold in the shuttle hurdle relay (1:01.81). The Bobcats won state gold in the event two seasons ago, but didn’t advance out of the preliminary round last season after a fall.
“This year, we’re just trying to prove to ourselves that we can still compete and hopefully win it in the end,” Hogrefe said. “I feel like we really connect as a team, and we all know that we can run and win it as a team.”
Hogrefe won individual gold on Thursday in the 110 hurdles (15.29); Daviyon Gaston (22-4) took first in the long jump; and Brock Carpenter, Dillion Aulwes, Caleb Klein and Ian Fagan closed out the Bobcat golds with a win in the 4x200 (1:30.09).
Wahlert’s Ryan Brosius is on a redemption tour in 2023. The Golden Eagles’ senior sprinter stood atop the state in the 100 as a sophomore, but didn’t advance out of the prelims last season in Des Moines.
On Thursday, he was golden again with a first-place 100-meter dash time of 11.23.
“I really want it,” Brosius said. “Last year was pretty hard on me. It just makes me wanna work harder this year and get back at it. To finish off my senior year like that, I know I’d be really happy. That’s the goal this year.”
Wahlert’s Duke Faley appears primed to defend his state championship in discus after setting a new personal and meet-best record with a toss of 184-11. The senior also captured Wahert’s third gold of the night by winning the shot put (54-8 ¾).
As the lone returner from last season’s state-gold 4x400 squad, Dubuque Senior’s Jaden Arnold knows he’ll be looked upon for leadership this year.
“After losing some of the best guys we’ve had in a while, I really gotta make it count,” Arnold said. “Losing those guys from the 4x4, I really gotta come in and do what I can.”
Arnold led by example on Thursday, claiming the Rams’ only gold in the 400-meter dash in 50.33.
“It’s less motivating for myself than it is for me to be good for the team,” Arnold added. “I wanna be here to help the team compete. Less about me, more about the team.”
Bandaged and bruised after a spill in the sprint medley, Hempstead’s Charlie Driscoll rebounded to win gold for the Mustangs in the 800-meter run in 2:03.23
“I got tripped up in the sprint medley,” Driscoll said. “I was hoping to win that one, too, but it didn’t happen. I didn’t run quite as fast as I wanted to in this 800, but it still feels pretty good to get this one.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.