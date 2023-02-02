01092023-girlswrestling10-dk.jpg
Dubuque Senior’s Hannah Reel tries to pin Davenport’s Delainey Woodman during a Jan. 9 match in Dubuque. Reel is one of 21 area wrestlers who will compete at the inaugural Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state wrestling tournament, which runs today through Friday at Xtream Arena in Coralville.

 Dave Kettering/Telegraph Herald

The inaugural Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union girls state wrestling tournament gets underway today at Xtream Arena in Coralville.

Thirty-two wrestlers qualified in each of the 14 weight classes and the double-elimination tournament will unfold over two days until determining the top-eight finishers in each division.

