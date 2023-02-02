The inaugural Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union girls state wrestling tournament gets underway today at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
Thirty-two wrestlers qualified in each of the 14 weight classes and the double-elimination tournament will unfold over two days until determining the top-eight finishers in each division.
Here is a capsule look at the tournament:
SCHEDULE
Today — Session 1: First round, second round, first-round consolations, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Session 2: Quarterfinals, second-round consolations, third-round consolations, 5-9 p.m.
Friday — Session 3: Semifinals, fourth-round consolations, fifth-round consolations, sixth-round consolations, seventh-place matches, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Session 4: Award presentations, Grand March, championship, third-place and fifth-place matches, 6-9 p.m.
AREA FIRST-ROUND PAIRINGS
100 — No. 23 Grace Murphy (Western Dubuque, 24-11) vs. No. 10 Natalie Blake (Cedar Falls, 32-9);
110 — No. 29 Kenedy Stolk (Dubuque Senior, 24-13) vs. No. 4 Bree Swenson (Vinton-Shellsburg, 41-4)
115 — No. 15 Hannah Reel (Senior, 20-12) vs. No. 18 Adalyn Minahan (Treynor, 23-11)
120 — No. 22 Ava McDermott (Dubuque Wahlert, 21-7) vs. No. 11 Bailey Brady (LeMars, 27-10); No. 32 Anna O’Rear (West Delaware, 25-16) vs. No. 1 Layla Ewing (Moravia, 37-2)
125 — No. 6 Adessa Leibfried (Bellevue, 28-5) vs. No. 27 Kyiah Logan (Spencer, 30-17)
130 — No. 14 Kylee Shoop (West Delaware, 32-6) vs. No. 19 Alexis Hoeft (Mason City, 37-8)
135 — No. 31 Ayla Osterkamp (Dubuque Hempstead, 18-10) vs. No. 2 Dakota Whitman (Independence, 44-3)
140 — No. 31 Ryanne Dunn (Bellevue, 28-17) vs. No. 2 Sarah Lewis (Centerville, 28-2)
145 — No. 26 Jolee Strohmeyer (Senior, 24-12) vs. No. 7 Phoenix Gryp (Williamsburg, 35-6); No. 29 Kiya Steger (Western Dubuque, 17-10) vs. No. 4 Espie Almazan (Council Bluffs Lewis Central, 41-2)
155 — No. 4 Josie Jecklin (Western Dubuque, 23-4) vs. No. 29 Claire Miller (Denison-Schleswig, 20-9); No. 23 Leah Schwenker (Cascade, 37-8) vs. No. 10 Mairi Sessions (Decorah, 28-5); No. 26 Paige Howieson (Hempstead, 16-5) vs. No. 7 Jorie Hanenburg (North Scott, 37-3).
170 — No. 20 Avery Schmidt (Wahlert, 14-4) vs. No. 13 Kloe Hemmersbach (Waukon, 36-8); No. 27 Baleigh Martin (Cascade, 19-11) vs. No. 6 Louise Meyer (Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, 21-2)
190 — No. 11 Sharidan Engelken (Western Dubuque, 27-7) vs. No. 22 Kalen Westerfield (Underwood, 13-8); No. 27 Lydia Hefel (Hempstead, 18-7) vs. No. 6 Alyson Krum (East Buchanan, 39-8)
235 — No. 11 Adriana Shepherd (Western Dubuque, 23-6) vs. No. 22 Emma Schipper (Osage, 25-18); No. 18 Katelyn Brokus (Hempstead, 18-6) vs. No. 15 Bralynn Wagler (Waco, 29-5); No. 30 Halana Reed (Cascade, 14-20) vs. No. 3 Madison Hinrichs (Waverly-Shell Rock, 37-2)
NOTES
Western Dubuque’s Sharidan Engelken and Adriana Shepherd, and Bellevue’s Adessa Leibfried won regional championships at last weekend’s state qualifying meets. … Shepherd, Senior’s Hannah Reel and Jolee Strohmeyer, and Hempstead’s Ayla Osterkamp won Mississippi Valley Conference championships. The Mustangs’ Katelyn Brokus finished runner-up to Shepherd in the 235 final. … Senior’s Hannah Reel is a two-time state medalist after placing fifth at last year’s Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association state tournament. Western Dubuque’s Josie Jecklin is a four-time state participant seeking her second state medal. … One area wrestler has won a state championship each of the past three seasons: Wahlert’s Alaina Schmidt in 2020, Clayton Ridge’s Samantha Spielbauer in 2021 and Wahlert’s Laney Duggan in 2022. Wahlert finished third as a team at the 2020 IWCOA state tournament.
