Meghan McDonald’s already jam-packed schedule got even longer right from the get-go on Friday inside Drake Stadium.
By claiming the eighth and final qualifying spot in the morning 100-meter dash preliminaries, the Wahlert senior sprinter had four more races still ahead of her.
“I was so excited to make the finals,” McDonald said. “I was jumping up and down when I saw my name on the board.”
McDonald followed the jubilation of advancing out of a 32-person field in the 100 by running the Golden Eagles to a fourth-place finish in the sprint medley relay, along with Lauren McClimon, Olivia Donovan and Rylee Steffen in 1:47.63.
“When I gave the baton to Rylee, we were in fifth, and she just cooked it out in the end,” McDonald said.
McDonald, making her third straight appearance in the Relays, followed up the sprint medley by finishing eighth in the 100 final (12.74), and later ran the third leg of the 4x200 squad that placed seventh (1:45.12), along with Steffen, Kylie Sieverding and Donovan.
“Being the only senior for our team, I just really needed to help our team lead,” McDonald said. “I just really needed to help our team lead and get the girls excited for everything. I just tried to stay positive through everything.”
McDonald’s fifth and final Friday race proved again to be successful as she joined Donovan, Anna Roling and Steffen in anchoring the 4x400 team to today’s final by qualifying seventh (4:00.11).
Hempstead’s Keelee Leitzen kicked off a busy two days of her own by claiming a fourth-place medal in the 800 in 2:12.80.
“I’m really happy with it, and I got a 3-second PR,” Leitzen said. “That’s really what I wanted to come out here today and do.”
Leitzen anchored the Mustangs’ 4x400 team, along with Camdyn Kay, Brooke O’Brien and Ayla Osterkamp that finished 12th (4:03.70) and did not reach today’s final.
Her two most anticipated races take place today as she enters as the top seed in the 1,500, and will anchor the defending Drake champions in the 4x800.
“I’m just excited to go back out and push as hard as I can (today),” Letizen said. “I’m really excited about the 4x800. “That’s gonna be a really fun race in the morning. I’m really excited to do it with the team again. Hopefully, we can win it again.”
Fellow Mustang Ally Darter earned herself a medal with a fifth-place time of 1:26.68 in the 400-wheelchair competition.
The following area athletes competed in Friday’s events, but placed outside the top six or did not advance past the preliminary rounds: Maquoketa Valley’s Erin Knepper (shot put, 21st, 35-3 ½); Hempstead’s sprint medley (Akeelah Anderson, Mallory Tomkins, Ayla Osterkamp, Brooke O’Brien, DQ); Cascade’s Devin Simon (110 hurdles, 15th, 15.51); Western Dubuque’s Brynn Walters (100, ninth, 12.48), Ava Ramler (100, 27th, 12.98), 4x200 (Claire Stuntz, Ramler, Lucy Ehlers, Walters, 16th, 1:45.73); Wahlert’s Rylee Steffen (100, 20th, 12.69); Maquoketa’s Taylor Wing (100, 14th, 12.56), 4x200 (Kacy Williams, Reese Kuhlman, Chloee Abein, Wing, 11th, 1:45.12).
COLLEGE WOMEN
Loras’ Kelly Kohlhof, Brooke Kruse, Alyssa Pfadenhour and Elly Burds set a new school record with a time of 4:02.64 to take fourth place in the women’s sprint medley on Friday to highlight an impressive day for the Duhawk women.
Harmony Creasy (12.11) placed fifth in the triple jump, and the quartet of Marion Edwards, Gabrielle Noland, Stevie Lamb and Pfadenhauer advanced to today’s 4x400 as the top seed in 3:41.62.
The University of Northern Iowa’s Ariana Yaklich and Libby Wedewer, both former Wahlert preps, reached today’s final in the university 4x100 as part of the Panthers team that qualified sixth. The duo also competed in the university 100 dash, but neither reached today’s final.
The following area collegiate athletes competed in Friday’s events, but placed outside the top six or did not advance past the preliminary rounds: Loras’ Grace Alley (triple jump, ninth, 11.93), Aaliyah Carter (triple jump, 16th, 11.43), 4x200 (Harmony Creasy, Alley, Kelly Kohlhof, Gabrielle Noland, ninth, 1:40.56); Dubuque’s Kaitlyn Wilder (discus, 20th, 41-22), Wilder (shot put, no mark), 4x400 (Riley Finn, Emma Lundquist, Gianna Borzileri, Abigail Smith, 16th, 4:01.70, sprint medley (Finn, Borzileri, Lundquist, Rylee Coleman, 13th, 4:17.80), 4x200 (Finn, Smith, Kayla Shade, Borzileri, 22nd, 1:45.13); Platteville’s 4x100 (Ashleigh Adamson, Madison Ahrens, Grace Guetschow, Shannon Wulf, DNF), 4x400 (Margaret Rusch, Brynlee Nelson, Adamson, Kaitlyn Galgon, 13th, 4:01.02).
UW-La Crosse’s Emma Lawrence, a Platteville, Wis. native, was 15th in the 100 hurdles (14.02), but did not advance to today’s final. She also qualified as part of the Eagles’ 4x100 team, and the 400 hurdles, but did not compete in either race.
