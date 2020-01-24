CUBA CITY, Wis. — Ivy Lawinger provided the Mineral Point girls basketball team with just the spark they needed Thursday night at Cuba City.
The junior guard came off the bench to score all 10 of her points in the second half, including back-to-back baskets to break a 27-27 tie and give the Pointers a lead which they would hold on to for the remainder of the game. Mineral Point came back from a 17-13 deficit to hand the Cubans their first conference loss of the season, 54-44.
“Ivy was just huge for us,” first-year Mineral Point coach Michael Keyes said. “(Lindsey) got in a groove there and then Mallory joined her. It was a great win for us.”
Lawinger finished the game with 10 points behind sophomore Mallory Lindsey with 13 and senior Nicole Johnson with 12, all coming in the second half as well.
Mineral Point (12-2, 6-1) began a 6-0 run with points from Lindsey and Lawinger with 8:34 remaining, and turned it into a 14-2 run to take a 40-29 lead.
“We knew that we just had to be patient and we would get the shots to fall,” Lawinger said. “I tried to get to the open spot and my teammates were able to find me. It felt great to be able to knock down some big shots when we needed them.”
The win moves the Pointers into a tie with Cuba City (9-3, 6-1) for first place in the SWAL with one loss each.
“Cuba City was the more physical team in the first half, and we knew we had to limit their shots and work harder on the boards,” Keyes said. “I thought we did a much better job in the second half of being tough and playing solid defense.”
The Cubans took a 25-22 lead on a Kiera Holzemer basket with 11:37 remaining, but Mineral Point reclaimed the lead on a jumper from Ella Chambers at 26-24.
Cuba City, who was led by Holzemer with 12 points and Parker Kopp with 10, continued to battle foul trouble and an off night at the free throw line where they went 15-for-26.
“These girls continue to get better every day,” Keyes said. “This win just validates who we can be.”