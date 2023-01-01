The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders rung in the new year with a convincing win to leapfrog the Dubuque Fighting Saints into first place in the Dupaco Cowbell Cup standings.
Tyson Gross contributed a goal and an assist on Saturday night in leading Cedar Rapids to a 6-1 decision at Dubuque Ice Arena. Cedar Rapids now leads the Cowbell Cup standings at 5-2-1 for 11 points, followed by Dubuque at 5-2-0 record for 10 points, Waterloo (3-5-0, 6 points) and Des Moines (2-3-2, 6 points.)
The RoughRiders needed only 63 seconds to open the scoring. A turnover in the Dubuque zone led to a 2-on-0, and Jacob Kraft converted a J.J. Wiebusch feed on Cedar Rapids’ first shot of the game.
Dubuque appeared to take the momentum just 3:15 later, when captain Riley Stuart responded to Dominic Elliott’s hit from behind on Mikey Burchill by dropping the gloves for just the Saints’ third fight of the season. Dubuque tied the game at the 5:45 mark on Max Burkholder’s power play goal.
Max Montes won a faceoff in the Cedar Rapids zone, and Nils Juntorp moved the puck to the blueline for Burkholder and Lucas St. Louis, who found his older brother, Ryan, in the right faceoff circle. Burkholder crept in on the left wing and buried a one-timer off Ryan St. Louis’ cross-ice feed.
Burkholder moved into the goal-scoring lead among USHL defensemen with his ninth of the season.
But the game stayed tied for only 61 seconds.
Zaccharya Wisdom potted his 17th goal of the season. He intercepted a pair of clearing attempts before snapping a wrist shot past goalie Paxton Geisel from the right faceoff circle.
The RoughRiders put the game with a three-goal second period. Gross made it 3-1 with a power play goal just 28 seconds into the middle frame, and Riley Fitzgerald struck less than 3 minutes later by converting a breakaway.
Ryan Walsh’s power play goal at the 14:02 mark made it 5-1, and Nick Pierre scored the lone goal of the third period at the 18:29 mark.
Dubuque outshot Cedar Rapids, 14-3, in the third period with the game all but decided and finished with a 32-20 advantage. The RoughRiders went 2-for-3 on the power play, and the Saints converted 1 of 3 opportunities. Bruno Bruveris earned the victory in net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.