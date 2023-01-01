Saint Vs. Cedar Rapids
Dubuque Fighting Saints defenseman Max Burkholder tries to deflect the puck past Cedar Rapids goalie Bruno Bruveris as Jacob Kraft defends during their USHL hockey game Saturday at Dubuque Ice Arena.

 Stephen Gassman

The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders rung in the new year with a convincing win to leapfrog the Dubuque Fighting Saints into first place in the Dupaco Cowbell Cup standings.

Tyson Gross contributed a goal and an assist on Saturday night in leading Cedar Rapids to a 6-1 decision at Dubuque Ice Arena. Cedar Rapids now leads the Cowbell Cup standings at 5-2-1 for 11 points, followed by Dubuque at 5-2-0 record for 10 points, Waterloo (3-5-0, 6 points) and Des Moines (2-3-2, 6 points.)

