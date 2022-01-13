There are exciting things to come from Dubuque Hempstead swimmer George Holesinger.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week won the 100 and 200 freestyles at the Mustang Invite on Saturday and also led the 200 and 400 freestyle relays to season-best times as the Mustangs took second to powerhouse Bettendorf.
“George is having a great season so far, and he is already swimming times faster than what he was doing at this time last year,” Hempstead coach Rick Loeffelholz said. “It’s very exciting to see that from him.”
Holesinger is the reigning MVC Valley Division swimmer of the year who placed fourth in the 100 free and seventh in the 200 free at last year’s state meet. He was also a member of the state 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
“George is in his third year of varsity swimming, and he’s been through the process,” Loeffelholz said. “He’s a veteran, and it’s been terrific watching him grow and develop as a swimmer.”
During Saturday’s meet, Holesinger improved his season best time in the 200 freestyle by 1.08 with a 1:46.09. In the 100, he won in 47.84, a second and a half faster than the second-place swimmer.
“I’m really happy with my times right now,” Holesinger said. “I’ve been working harder in the offseason. I know what I need to do in order to get better.”
Earlier this month, Holesinger won all four of his events to lead the Mustangs to a 117-53 win over Waterloo. He took first in the 200 medley relay, 500 free, 200 freestyle relay and breaststroke.
“George is committed to his teammates and has developed into a tremendous leader over the years,” Loeffelholz said. “His teammates appreciate him and are not afraid to ask him for guidance. He’s just a great leader and friend to everyone. I will look back and say that I’m happy to have had the opportunity to coach him.”
Holesinger has embraced that role.
“It’s a great feeling being someone that others can look up to,” he said. “If any of the guys have questions, they know they can come to me.”
Holesinger is excited about the future, not only with the final weeks of his high school career, but what follows after that.
“I am undecided as to where I’m going to go to school next fall, but I want to continue swimming,” he said. “I don’t know what I’d do without swimming. I fell back in love with the sport after taking a year off to play basketball my freshman year and it’s become part of my routine.
“Swimming in the morning helps me get focused for the day, and I just love that feeling of getting in the water.”