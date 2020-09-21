Wisconsin high school football kicks off this week, a month later than expected because of COVID-19 concerns.
Teams from the Six Rivers and Ridge and Valley conferences, along with Iowa-Grant from the SWAL, have joined together to form a joint conference this season, while a handful of others opted to play in the spring.
Here is a capsule look at the Six Rivers/Ridge and Valley Conference:
BOSCOBEL
Coach — Wayne Otto
Last season — 0-6 SWAL, 0-9
Returning veterans — Rylee Bray (Sr., QB/DL), Amari Asamoah (Sr., RB/LB), Travis Denner (Sr., RB/S), Noah Loos (Jr., QB/S), William Rudd (Jr., OL/DL)
Outlook — The Bulldogs joined the Six Rivers last year, but again ended the season winless. They joined the Ridge and Valley this season, but due to COVID will still be playing teams from their old conference. Second-year head coach Wayne Otto looks to continue rebuilding the program that has yet to make the playoffs.
Schedule — Sept. 25 LUTHER; Oct. 2 at Pec/Argyle; Oct. 9 at Ithaca; Oct. 16 HILLSBORO; Oct. 23 at River Ridge; Oct. 30 DE SOTO; Nov. 6 IOWA-GRANT
IOWA-GRANT
Coach — Zachary Raimer
Last season – 1-6, 1-8
Returning veterans — Andrew Winders (Sr., RB/LB), Isaac Hill (Sr., WR/DB), Lucas Oyen (Sr., WR/DB), Zachary Winkler (Sr., RB/LB), Reid Lundell (Jr., WR/DB), Jackson Kemnitzer (Jr., LT/DT), Colton Cutts (Jr., OL/DT), Bryce Dailey (Jr., OL/DT)
Outlook — The Panthers make the move to the Six Rivers conference this season after a one-win season in the SWAL. Iowa-Grant returns several key playmakers, including leading tackler Andrew Winders, who is a three-year starter at linebacker, leading rusher Zach Winkler, and Reid Lundell, who caught a team-high 22 passes.
Schedule — Sept. 25 at River Ridge; Oct. 2 HILLSBORO; Oct. 9 HIGHLAND; Oct. 16 at Luther; Oct. 23 at Potosi/Cassville; Oct. 30 PEC/ARGYLE; Nov. 6 at Boscobel
POTOSI/CASSVILLE
Coach — Mark Siegert
Last season — 5-2 Six Rivers, 8-3
Returning letterwinners — Jack Kaiser (Sr., 6-3, 290, OL/DL), Levi Hampton (Sr., 6-0, 255, OL/DL), Tucker Leibfried (Sr., 6-0, 195, RB/LB), Brad Perry (Jr., 6-1, 195, OL/LB), Trenten Linneman (Sr., 6-0, 280, OL/DL), Jake Stoney Sr., 6-0, 170, OL/DL), Robby Roe (Jr., 6-0, 165, WR/DB), Jonah Vogt (Jr., 5-10, 155, WR/DB), Levi Groom (Jr., 6-0, 165, QB/LB), Raz Okey (Soph., 6-1, 160, QB/LB), Joseph Vogelsberg (Jr., 5-10, 145, WR/DB), Ashton Spitzack (Jr., 5-9, 160, RB/DB), Connor McKillip (Jr., 5-10, 160, RB/LB), Cody Klein (Soph., 6-0, 180, RB/LB), Aaron Roe (Soph., 5-11, 190, OL/DL), Logan Uppena (Jr., 6-3, 185, OL/DL), Owen Vogelsberg (Jr., 6-0, 190, OL/DL), Brayden Edge (Soph., 6-1, 235, TE/DL)
Outlook — With a roster of 48 players, Potosi/Cassville fields just five seniors this season with only three starters back on each side of the ball. Younger players will be looked to immediately to help fill voids left by last year’s large senior class, and how quickly they can rise to the challenge will play a large part in the co-op’s success this season. Levi Hampton is the lone all-conference player returning after receiving second-team offense honors last season at center, while also playing on the defensive line.
Schedule — Sept 25 at Pec/Argyle; Oct. 2 DE SOTO; Oct. 9 RIVER RIDGE; Oct. 16 at Highland; Oct. 23 IOWA-GRANT; Oct. 30 at Ithaca; Nov. 6 at Luther
RIVER RIDGE
Coach — Wade Winkers
Last season — 3-3, 8-4
Returning letterwinners — Gavin Esser (Jr., 5-8, 205, OL/DL), Kaden Kaufman (Sr., 5-6, 130, E/DB), Ethan Hunt (Sr., 6-0, 182, RB/DB), Zach Fischer (Sr., 6-0, 195, OL/LB), Myles Wehrle (Sr., 5-11, 175, OL/DL), Brayden Vogt (Sr., 5-7, 145, E/DB), Owen Hamilton (Jr., 6-0, 180, RB/LB), Ian Adrian (Jr., 5-9, 145, E/DB), David Nies (Jr., 6-4, 199, E/DL), Carter Bausch (Jr., 5-11, 170, OL/DL), Will Cooley (Jr., 5-10, 180, RB/LB), Logan Drone (Jr., 6-2, 189, E/LB)
Outlook — The Timberwolves are coming off their most successful season since their state runners-up finish in 1997. The loss of several veteran players has opened the door for new talent to arise. The Wolves will have to replace four-year starting quarterback Cole Crubel and some experienced linemen but have players who have been waiting for their opportunity. David Nies returns as a second-team all-conference defensive end.
Schedule — Sept. 25 IOWA-GRANT; Oct. 2 LUTHER; Oct. 9 at Potosi/Cassville; Oct. 16 PEC/ARGYLE; Oct. 23 BOSCOBEL; Oct. 30 at Highland; Nov. 6 at De Soto