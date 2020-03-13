The Potosi boys basketball team met its end to the top-seeded team in the sectional.
No. 1 Wauzeka-Steuben ousted the second-seeded Chieftains, 53-44, on Thursday night in the Wisconsin Division 5 sectional semifinals in Belmont, Wis.
Potosi closed its season with a record of 19-7. Wauzeka-Steuben advanced to Saturday’s Sectional 3 final against Blair-Taylor with a state tournament berth on the line.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Loras 8, Juniata 5 — Auburndale, Fla.: Ryan Gorman delivered three RBI’s with a double and the Duhawks racked up 17 hits in their win.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
2 more wins for Spartans — At Clermont, Fla.: The University of Dubuque’s successful spring trip continued. Kaylin Featheringill and Lauren Donaire had three hits apiece as the Spartans defeated UMass-Dartmouth, 5-2. Featheringill had three more hits in UD’s 4-3 victory over Monmouth.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Grand View 3, Clarke 0 — At Des Moines: Mike Jenkins had 22 assists and Damien Higashi finished with seven kills, but the Pride couldn’t avoid the sweep to the No. 1 Vikings.