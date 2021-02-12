The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released its postseason regional brackets for Class 3A and 2A as teams strive to qualify for the state tournament, held March 1-6 at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Class 2A will hold their first-round contests on Saturday with quarterfinals taking place on Tuesday; the semifinals on Friday, Feb. 19; and the finals on Wednesday, Feb. 24. The 3A quarterfinals will kick off Saturday with the semifinals on Wednesday and finals on Saturday, Feb. 20.
CLASS 3A
Region 7 schedule: Anamosa (3-11) at Center Point-Urbana (14-4), Davenport Assumption (5-10) at Maquoketa (10-11), Tipton (5-13) at Solon (14-5), Camanche (3-15) at Monticello (15-5); Anamosa/Center Point-Urbana winner vs. Davenport Assumption/Maquoketa winner, Camanche/Monticello winner vs. Tipton/Solon winner; winners meet in regional final, Saturday, Feb. 20.
Outlook: Despite a rough start to the season losing six of its first seven games, Maquoketa seems to be peaking at just the right time. The Cardinals have won five of seven to get their record near the .500 mark for the year. They dropped two close contests to Solon during the regular season and were thumped by potential semifinal opponent Center-Point Urbana.
CLASS 2A
Region 1 schedule: South Winneshiek (2-17) at Dyersville Beckman (9-10), Postville (1-18) at Starmont (3-16); South Winneshiek/Dyersville Beckman winner at Cascade (15-6), Postville/Starmont winner at Maquoketa Valley, Clayton Ridge at Sumner-Fredericksburg; semifinals Friday, Feb. 19; regional final, Wednesday, Feb. 24.
Outlook: A potential quarterfinal matchup between Cascade and Dyersville Beckman is something to keep an eye on. The Cougars won the regular season meeting, 47-35, on Dec. 19 and the rivalry would only be intensified should they meet again in the postseason. Clayton Ridge got off to a sluggish start to the season at 1-4 but has played above the .500 mark since and the Eagles defeated three teams in this region during regular season play. The favorite in this region without a doubt is Class 2A No. 1-ranked Maquoketa Valley. The undefeated Wildcats have an astounding average margin of victory of 25.9 points.
Region 4 schedule: North Cedar (0-18) at Northeast Goose Lake (6-11); North Cedar/Northeast Goose Lake winner at Bellevue (18-1); semifinals Friday, Feb. 19; regional final, Wednesday, Feb. 24.
Outlook: After having consecutive seasons of 13 games above .500 in 2018 and 2019, Bellevue slid to 13-10 a year ago. This year, the Class 2A No. 6-ranked Comets appear to be back and better than ever. Senior forward Teresa Paulsen, who leads the team in points (12 ppg) and rebounds (7.6 rpg), is looking to lead her team towards a state tournament berth. A potential regional final matchup against No. 5-ranked North Linn looms.