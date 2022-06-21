BERNARD, Iowa — Jack Carr felt right at home in an environment a little different for the Cascade High School baseball team.
The senior right-hander pitched a five-inning perfect game Tuesday afternoon in leading the Iowa Class 2A No. 3-ranked Cougars to a 10-0 victory over Bellevue in River Valley Conference play. It marked the first time since 1983 that the high school team played on the diamond located roughly 12 minutes east of Cascade.
“I love playing down here,” said Carr, who lives in Cascade but plays for the Bernard semi-pro team and has family in the small community. “Playing semi-pro is a lot of fun, but to have the opportunity to play here with my high school friends and draw a big crowd like this makes it really special.”
Pitching on a full week’s rest, Carr finished with seven strikeouts to go along with five ground-ball outs and five fly balls. He attacked the strike zone and forced the Comets into soft contact throughout the afternoon.
“I had command of all my pitches – fastball, curveball, change-up – and I could throw all of them exactly where I wanted them,” Carr said. “I could throw them out of the zone on 0-2 or I could throw all of them for a strike if I was behind in the count.
“The big thing was I had conviction in all of them. I was confident in all of them. In previous starts, I might have gotten a little lazy on my curveball and didn’t have as much confidence in it. I told myself I had to have confidence in it and throw it hard, and I did tonight. It’s so much better when I approach it like that.”
Cascade immediately jumped on top in the bottom of the first. Will Hosch led off with a triple to the right-centerfield gap and scored on a Tanner Simon single to left. Simon came around on a single by Jack Menster, who made it 3-0 by scoring on a wild pitch.
“It was pretty cool to get a chance to play down here, and that gave us a lot of energy,” Hosch said. “We played Bellevue on Friday night and started kind of slow, so it was important to be able to jump on them pretty quickly today.”
The Cougars added two more runs in the second. Mason Otting tripled and scored on an error, and Justin Roling doubled before coming across when Simon reached on an error.
In the third, Cade Rausch led off with a walk, and courtesy runner Mick Hoffman made it 6-0 by scoring on a wild pitch.
The Cougars put the mercy rule in effect in the bottom of the fourth, when they batted around and scored four times. Ty Frasher drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, and the three others came across on wild pitches. Roling and Hosch singled in the inning, and Cascade drew three walks and a hit batsman.
Cascade used to play part of its schedule in Bernard, because several of its starters lived in the community. But the Cougars hadn’t played in Bernard since July 8, 1983.
Roughly six years ago, when the Bernard Indians did a makeover of the diamond, then-Cascade assistant coach Eric DeSousa urged head coach Roamn Hummel to consider scheduling a game there. DeSousa manages the Bernard Indians and also plays for the semi-pro team.
“I love the fact that it’s something different,” Roamn Hummel said. “When you get into a substate situation or you’re fortunate enough to play at the state tournament, it’s a totally different environment. So, it’s good to have experience playing somewhere different. And the kids were really fired up about playing here.
“We’ve been wanting to do it for a few years now, but we could never get everything to line up. But today, we couldn’t have asked for a better day. Hopefully, it’s a tradition we can continue every year.”
