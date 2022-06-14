As current Cuba City baseball players prepare for the school’s biggest game in 67 years, they listened intently to three gentlemen who have been in their shoes.
Three members of Cuba City’s 1955 state runner-up team — the last Cubans’ squad to reach the Wisconsin state baseball tournament — paid the 2022 team a visit at practice on Monday afternoon to offer words of encouragement.
Ray Axtel, 86, Ken L. Pickel, 84, and Tom Hendricks, 84, shook hands with players, reflected on their team’s historic run nearly seven decades ago, lent some words of wisdom, and spoke about how enjoyable it’s been following this club’s historic return to Wisconsin’s final four.
“It’s special,” Cuba City coach Steve Graber said. “You could see the remembrance and the enthusiasm and just how special that team was. Just the togetherness of that team and them telling us, ‘stay together’. That’s kind of what this group has done all year.”
The fourth-seeded Cubans (21-4) face top-seeded Amherst (28-0) Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Division 3 semifinals at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis.
While it’s been 67 years since the Cubans last played a state tournament contest, Pickel, the right fielder on the 1955 squad, offered the group a piece of timeless baseball advice that has stood the test of time.
“The main thing I wanted to tell them is when they’re out there and if they happen to get down a little bit, just keep your daubers up, it’s coming back, don’t get disgusted. If you hit a line drive right to the shortstop and he catches it, don’t get your daubers down. Next time, just hit it over his head. Keep your chin up and keep the faith.”
Axtel, the 1955 power-hitting third baseman, leaned on a piece of advice he remembered from Cuba City skipper Ozzie Barth 67 years prior.
“There’s nine guys on the field,” Axtel told the team. “They’ve got nine guys and we’ve got nine guys. We’re better.”
Current Cubans’ senior Kobe Vosberg said he was pleasantly surprised by Monday’s guest speakers and it reflects the community’s support.
“It’s pretty special to have the old-timers come out and talk to us and give us some words of advice on what to do up at state and just to see that the community is behind us,” Vosberg said. “It’s just a great feeling knowing they support us and that they cherish the opportunity to talk to us.”
Fellow senior Mason Reese noted how special it was being Cuba City’s second-ever state qualifying team to share it with his predecessors.
“Being the second team in Cuba City history to make it to state means a lot,” Reese said. “Them coming out here today and saying a few words means a lot to us. The community is behind us in every sport. Mostly you think we’re a basketball school, but they get behind all the other sports, too. We had good success in track and now it carries over to baseball.”
Axtel, along with the four other seniors on the 1955 team worked tirelessly to recruit underclassmen to go out for baseball just so they could have a season.
“You see how fortunate you are,” Graber said. “We didn’t have to worry about that; we knew we were gonna play. That team didn’t even have a team, and all of a sudden, they’re getting (to the state tournament). It just makes us really appreciate how special of a ride this really is.”
Hendricks, the team’s ace pitcher 67 years ago, credited Axtel with belting seven home runs during the 1955 team’s run. Axtel was quick to refute that and praised his teammate for getting the Cubans to state.
“I hit a few (home runs), but I didn’t hit no seven,” Axtel said. “I give the credit to Tom Hendricks. Without his pitching, we would have never made it to where we did.”
Axtel’s fondest memory from the state tournament 67 years ago, was looking up in the stands and seeing his father in the crowd.
“The biggest thing I remember is my dad sitting in the stands and he had never come to a baseball game,” Axtel said. “He told me he was sitting next to a scout and the scout told him, ‘That kid playing third base can really play baseball.’ Dad didn’t tell him (I was his son), either. He told me later, though.”
Axtel and Pickel also recalled a makeshift parade escorting them home.
“We got to Platteville, Wis., and here these cars are lined up on the highway all the way going to Cuba City,” Axtel said. “We thought, ‘Geez, there must be an accident or something.’ The firetrucks are there and Coach said, ‘Cmon boys, you’ve got to get on that firetruck.’ So they load us up on the firetruck and the horn is hootin’ and tootin’ all the way back to Cuba City. It was just unbelievable, something that happens once in a lifetime.”
Sixty-seven years later, the 2022 Cuban ballplayers provided yet another once in a lifetime opportunity for Axtel and Pickel.
“The phone call we got that they wanted us to come up and talk to the boys, that’s an honor,” Pickel said. “To be able to give these guys some inspiration, that’s the biggest thing. There’s only just a few of us left, so it means a lot.”
