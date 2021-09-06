Luke Goedert ran down the race leader with eight laps to go, then held on to win the Yankee Dirt Classic late Saturday night at 300 Raceway in Farley, Iowa.
Goedert, of Guttenberg, Iowa, passed Spencer Diercks, of Davenport, Iowa, on lap 42 and edged him by more than two seconds to claim the $10,000 Super Late Model victory sanctioned by the Hoker Trucking Series. It was the biggest pay day of his racing career.
Bill Leighton Jr. finished third, followed by Todd Cooney and Kyle Berck to round out the top five. Jason Rauen, Justin Kay, Andy Eckrich, Jeff Tharp and Tad Pospisil finished it the top 10 in the 43-car class. Diercks was the fastest qualifier for the main show.
Cayden Carter won the IMCA Modified feature, Todd Bauer claimed checkers in the IMCA Sport Mod, Johnny Spaw won the IMCA Stock Car feature.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
UW-Platteville 2, Minnesota-Morris 1 — At Morris, Minn.: Lucas Godon and Quincy Ott scored for the Pioneers, who rallied for the win to improve to 1-2.
Dubuque 3, Wisconsin Lutheran 1 — At Wauwatosa, Wis.: Darren Gray, Linus Scheidegger and Joel Skrog-Johansson scored for the Spartans (2-0-1).
Loras 3, Concordia-Moorhead 0 — At Moorhead, Minn.: Patrick Clancy scored all three goals as the Duhawks moved to 2-0-1.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Loras 5, Concordia-Moorhead 0 — At Moorhead, Minn.: Abby Eriksen scored twice, and Isabel Russman, Kaigin Frost and Lauren Riggle also scored for the Duhawks.