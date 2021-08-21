Fennimore couldn’t have looked more ready in its season opener on Friday night.
Kaden Hahn and Brett Birchman rushed for two touchdowns apiece as the Golden Eagles routed Iowa-Grant, 47-0, in Fennimore, Wis.
Mark Kenney tossed a 33-yard touchdown pass to Austin Horn in the first quarter for Fennimore, while Max Miles and Ian Crapp also added touchdown runs as the Eagles racked up more than 400 yards on the ground.
Southwestern 22, Riverdale 14 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Peerson Kephart broke off a 73-yard touchdown run, then tossed the game-winning 28-yard TD pass to Colson Splinter in the third quarter as the Wildcats held off Riverdale. Gavin Jochum also scored on a 3-yard run for Southwestern.
Potosi/Cassville 48, Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 0 — At Wauzeka, Wis.: The Chieftains blitzed to victory in their season opener, overwhelming and blanking the tri-op.
La Crosse Aquinas 49, Prairie du Chien 15 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: The Blackhawks fell into a 36-0 hole by the end of the first quarter and couldn’t recover. Rhett Koenig rushed for 148 yards and scored on a pair of touchdown runs for Prairie du Chien.
Arcadia 22, Lancaster 6 — At Arcadia, Wis.: The Flying Arrows failed to get their offense moving in the season opening road loss.
Lake Mills 23, Mineral Point 10 — At Lake Mills, Wis.: The Pointers fell short on the road in their season opener.
Highland 34, River Ridge 12 — At Highland, Wis.: The Timberwolves couldn’t keep pace with Highland on the road in the season opener.
Black Hawk/Warren 20, Westby 13 — At South Wayne, Wis.: The co-op made enough plays down the stretch to hold off Westby at home.
Royall 30, Boscobel 6 — At Boscobel, Wis.: The Bulldogs couldn’t slow down Royall in defeat.