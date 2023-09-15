Dubuque schools landed four runners inside the top five, but Senior edged Hempstead by two points for the team title at the Rich Engel Classic on Thursday in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Hempstead’s Keelee Leitzen won the individual race in 18:38.7 over Ames’ Claire Helmers (18:58.9). Senior’s Leah Klapatauskas (19:01.3) was third, followed by Hempstead’s Julia Gehl (19:28.3) and Senior’s Claire Hoyer (19:34.4).

