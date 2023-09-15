Dubuque schools landed four runners inside the top five, but Senior edged Hempstead by two points for the team title at the Rich Engel Classic on Thursday in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Hempstead’s Keelee Leitzen won the individual race in 18:38.7 over Ames’ Claire Helmers (18:58.9). Senior’s Leah Klapatauskas (19:01.3) was third, followed by Hempstead’s Julia Gehl (19:28.3) and Senior’s Claire Hoyer (19:34.4).
Western Dubuque was 10th as a team with 266 points. Alyssa Klein finished in 10th place in 20:02.8.
Senior was seventh as a team in the boys race, led by a 25th-place time of 17:17.6 from Danny Rothert. Quentin Nauman was fifth in 16:19.5 for Western Dubuque, which placed 13th.
Blazers 3rd — At Cascade, Iowa: Maria Dudzik placed 10th in 21:34.3 and Beckman Catholic placed four runners inside the top 15 to place third at the Cascade Invitational.
Dubuque Wahlert was sixth behind a fourth-place finish from Lucy Murphy (20:26.7). Hallie Kelchen was third in 20:17.9 for the host Cougars, who placed eighth as a team.
Maquoketa was ninth, led by Izzy Hardin (eighth, 21:22.8). Maquoketa Valley was 10th, led by Taryn Burbridge (12th, 21:40.2).
On the boys side, Jayden Brookins finished fourth in 17:38.5 to lead Wahlert to a fifth-place finish. Beckman was sixth, led by Andrew Schlarmann (seventh, 17:58.8).
Matthew Schaul was the individual runner-up to help Maquoketa Valley place ninth. Maquoketa was 12th, led by Max Notz (41st, 19:33.2).
PREP VOLLEYBALL
River Ridge 2, East Dubuque 1 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Rachel Anger led East Dubuque with 10 kills and Lydia Kruser served four aces, but the Wildcats won, 25-23, 23-25, 25-23.
Galena 2, Warren 0 — At Warren, Ill.: Gracie Furlong recorded 10 kills and nine digs, and Addie Hefel added five kills, one ace and nine digs as the Pirates swept the Warriors, 25-10, 25-16.
Scales Mound 2, West Carroll 0 — At Savanna, Ill.: Anniston Werner tallied 11 kills, six assists and two digs, and Anna Wentz added five kills and nine digs as the Hornets (8-4, 3-0 Northwest Upstate Illini Conference) swept the Thunder, 25-20, 25-11.
Darlington 3, Boscobel 0 — At Boscobel, Wis.: Maddie Gratz finished with 11 kills and three blocks, and Allie Andrews chipped in three aces and 16 assists as the Redbirds beat the Bulldogs, 25-10, 25-21, 25-12.
Shullsburg 3, Potosi 0 — At Potosi, Wis.: Taylor Russell tallied 16 kills and three blocks, and Camden Russell had 11 kills and 14 digs as the Miners beat the Chieftains, 25-16, 25-15, 25-13.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Bettendorf 114, Dubuque Senior 72 — At DCSD Aquatic Center: Annie Gilligan won the 200 and 100 freestyle races and Savanna Koch placed first in the 100 butterfly, but the Rams lost to the Bulldogs.