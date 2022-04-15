Maquoketa Speedway will try to drop the green flag on its dirt-track racing season on Saturday night.
Located on the grounds of the Jackson County Fairgrounds, the track will feature IMCA-sanctioned racing in the Modified, Stock Car, Sportmod and Hobby Stock divisions, in addition to the INEX Legends and Sport Compacts.
Saturday night racing will get underway with hot laps at 5:30 p.m., with racing to follow at 6 p.m.
The high-powered Late Models will be in action twice at the Maquoketa Speedway this summer. The popular SLMRA traveling Late Model Series will visit Maquoketa on Saturday, May 28, and the MLRA Late Models will return to the track on Saturday, Aug. 13.
Also of note this season, the Jackson County Fair races are scheduled for July 28, and the season championships are slated for Aug. 20.
Tickets for the weekly shows cost $11 for adults; $10 for teens, seniors and veterans; and those 12-and-under are admitted free. For more information, visit www.maquoketaspeedway.com.
WESTERN DUBUQUE WINS MVC SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD
Western Dubuque won the Cliff Brees Sportsmanship Award for the third time since joining the Mississippi Valley Conference in 2018-19. The league initiated the sportsmanship award in 1990.
The Bobcats won the winter award for the Mississippi Division, while Cedar Rapids Kennedy earned the recognition in the Valley Division.
The awards reflect sportsmanship ballots cast by game officials in the winter sports. The MVC has separate sportsmanship awards for the fall and spring/summer seasons.
Western Dubuque previously won the 2020 fall sportsmanship award and the 2019-20 winter award.
RIVER BANDITS SELECTED AS TEAM OF THE YEAR
Ballpark Digest recently named the Quad City River Bandits as its Minor League Baseball “Team of the Year,” from a field of more than 400 nominees. In a year when most minor league teams experienced attendance drops related to the pandemic, the Davenport, Iowa, team saw an increase in attendance.
In their first year as the High-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, the Bandits finished in the top half of the league in attendance and topped their 2019 total despite 10 fewer home dates and beginning the season observing local and MLB COVID-related protocols. In addition to the jump in attendance, the Bandits also set a new record in merchandise sales, offering new items with a royal blue and gold variation of their iconic primary logo and a new Iowa/Illinois alternate logo that celebrates the area’s multi-state fanbase.
MADISON HOSTING WORLD HOCKEY TOURNAMENT
The 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation Under-18 Women’s World Championship will take place June 6-13 at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Wis., and at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena in neighboring Middleton, Wis. All group A preliminary round games, along with all quarterfinal, semifinal and medal round games will be hosted at LaBahn Arena, while group B and all relegation games will be played at Capitol Ice Arena. The United States will play in group A.
Tickets for games at LaBahn Arena are available for purchase through the Wisconsin Athletic Department, while tickets for games at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena can be purchased through the Capitol Ice Arena. Both venues placed tickets on sale Friday.