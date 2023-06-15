Seamus Powell believes taking a step back will only advance his hockey career.
And there may be no better franchise than the Dubuque Fighting Saints to help him accomplish that goal.
The 6-foot, 165-pound left-shot defenseman from Marcellus, N.Y., will return to the USHL this fall after spending his freshman year at Boston College under the tutelage of former Saints head coach Greg Brown. And he has plenty of examples of players who thrived after taking a similar path.
“It’s a really good opportunity to play a lot more, get stronger and develop as a player,” Powell said Wednesday morning at the Saints’ main camp at Dubuque Ice Arena. “Obviously, Ryan St. Louis did the same thing this last year and had a ton of success. It’ll give me a chance to play my game and gain confidence, and only good things will follow.
“I talked to Dubuque quite a bit after they drafted me two years ago and again after my first year at Boston College, and I always thought it was a really good option. And Coach Brown said it would be a really good spot for me, so I’m very grateful to be here.”
Ryan St. Louis returned to the USHL after a year at Northeastern University and led the Saints in scoring this season. The list of collegians returning to Dubuque most recently includes J.D. Greenway, Mark Cheremeta, Willie Knierim, James Sanchez, P.J. Fletcher and Brayden Morrison.
“We’ve had quite a few players approach us about playing in Dubuque after they’ve decided to leave college,” Saints president of hockey operations and general manager Kalle Larsson said. “They think Dubuque first because we’ve had success with players who were in a similar situation. It’s part of our presentation to show them examples of previous players who have done well when they resume their college careers after playing for us.
“It works out really well for both sides. We help restart their careers, and they do a great job helping our younger players prepare for when they get to college themselves.”
Powell, 19, scored one goal, took 15 minutes in penalties and recorded a minus-3 rating in 21 games at Boston College this season. He spent the previous two seasons with USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program and contributed one goal, 12 points and six penalty minutes in 54 USHL games.
He looks forward to mentoring his younger teammates in the fall.
“The big thing is you can’t get too high or too low, because college hockey is full of ups and downs,” Powell said. “You have to be able to play your game when you’re feeling good and you have to be able to play your game when you’re not feeling good. You have to balance it out and stay consistent. That’s the most important thing.”
Powell joins a Dubuque squad expected to return roughly a dozen players after going 32-24-5-1 and advancing to the second round of the Clark Cup Playoffs.
“I’m excited,” Powell said. “Obviously, they had a pretty good run in the playoffs and they were always a tough team to play against when I was with the NTDP. It helps to have a lot of returners with that year under your belt. Having that experience is definitely helpful when you’re trying to make a run in the playoffs.”
The Saints camp continues today with four games running from 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., followed by a Top Prospects Game at 6 p.m. Camp concludes with the All-Star Game at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
The camp is open to the public and admission is free.