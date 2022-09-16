DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Carter Petsche experienced something a little different almost every day he worked at the Field of Dreams movie site this summer.
It never gets old, because the thousands of visitors to the iconic grounds each year keep it so fresh.
“I love baseball and love being around it all the time, but what made working at the Field of Dreams so cool this summer was meeting so many new people who were experiencing it for the first time,” Petsche said. “To me, it’s normal. I get to go there all the time. But to a lot of people, especially people who are going there for the first time, it’s the best experience in the world. It was so cool to see and hear their perspective on the opportunity it provides for so many people.”
Petsche, a former Dyersville Beckman standout pitcher, experienced another first on Friday as a member of the Luther College baseball team. The Norse played Briar Cliff University in the first – and, most likely, only – collegiate game on the movie site diamond.
The festivities began with a home run derby at 3:15 p.m., followed by an alumni game, player introductions with the Norse and Chargers walking out of the cornfield, and 2022 National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Tony Oliva throwing out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the 6:30 p.m. game.
“It’s a really cool experience. If you’re a baseball fan, you grow up watching the movie, and I watched it again last night,” said Quentin Evers, a senior from Sioux Falls, S.D., who won the home run derby with 10 shots into the cornfield. “It’s a special place and a really cool thing to get to be a part of. This is my first time here, and it exceeded my expectations, for sure. It’s kind of Baseball Heaven.”
Petsche, a senior from Epworth, Iowa, underwent Tommy John surgery in May and recently began a rehabilitation throwing program, so he did not play Friday night. He also served as a coach at his high school alma mater this summer, and the go-to guy for his Luther teammates the past few weeks in anticipation of the Field of Dreams trip.
“We watched the movie this week, and they’ve been asking me a ton of questions about what it’s like,” Petsche said. “We’ve been looking forward to this for a long time, and it’s exciting to have a chance to play here.”
Briar Cliff and Luther announced plans to play the first-ever collegiate game at the movie site more than a year ago, a few weeks before Go the Distance Baseball, LLC, and Hall of Famer Frank Thomas purchased the property. The movie site has hosted youth baseball games and softball events, but nothing on the scale of a collegiate game.
“We view this as an opportunity to really showcase what we are and who we are,” said Dan Evans, the former general manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers who serves as the chief operating officer of Go the Distance Baseball. “Any time you’re on the Field of Dreams movie site, it’s special and unique and something you’ll always remember. So, we want it to be a really positive experience for the two schools and the fans who are coming out to see them play.”
The simplicity and charm of the movie site diamond presented logistical concerns for collegiate baseball.
The site perfectly suits a sandlot-style pickup game or the opportunity to play catch. But, the movie site lacks extensive safety netting to protect fans. It has no warning track, smaller field dimensions, light poles located in play in the outfield, a slope in right field and no locker rooms.
Food trucks and VIP areas served the sold-out crowd of more than 2,200 spectators. And a temporary scoreboard in right field tracked the nine-inning game.
“Both schools have been wonderful to work with, and they recognize the limitations and logistical challenges,” Evans said. “We’re going to make it work, and we’re going to have a lot of fun. But, long-term, we don’t see this venue as the right venue for games like this.
“Our goal is to be a host venue for everyone — youth baseball and softball, girls baseball, college programs, high school team — so every kid in the region can say they played here, because it is a very special place.”
In the future, Evans said, events such as the Luther-Briar Cliff event, will take place in This is Iowa Ballpark, a permanent stadium located in an adjacent space where Major League Baseball hosted games the past two summers. The temporary grandstand has been removed at that site, and only the diamond and light polls remain, but they are not visible from the movie site.
Go the Distance Baseball hopes to fully develop the property by 2025. Plans also call for several youth diamonds and an indoor facility.
“The new venue is going to be so spectacular, everyone is going to want to play on it,” Evans said. “Ideally, it will be a venue where people will create memories that last a lifetime, just like the movie site and the farm house. It will have all the amenities to create an experience they’ll never forget.”
