Scales Mound basketball
Scales Mound’s Evan Cogan scores over Benton’s Nate Lawrence during their game Tuesday in Benton, Wis. Scales Mound won, 70-48.

 Shannon Mumm/Telegraph Herald

BENTON, Wis. — The Scales Mound Hornets were in need of a run to end the first half in Tuesday night’s non-conference matchup with Benton, and Max Wienen delivered.

The junior hit three 3-pointers to go along with a pair of baskets from senior Charlie Wiegel as the Hornets used a 13-0 run to take 12-point lead into halftime. The Illinois Class 1A No. 13-ranked Hornets defeated the Zephyrs for the second time this season, 70-48, at Benton High.

