BENTON, Wis. — The Scales Mound Hornets were in need of a run to end the first half in Tuesday night’s non-conference matchup with Benton, and Max Wienen delivered.
The junior hit three 3-pointers to go along with a pair of baskets from senior Charlie Wiegel as the Hornets used a 13-0 run to take 12-point lead into halftime. The Illinois Class 1A No. 13-ranked Hornets defeated the Zephyrs for the second time this season, 70-48, at Benton High.
“A run was something we really needed before the half, especially after Benton had regained the lead,” Scales Mound coach Erik Kudronowicz said. “It was a huge game changer for us.”
Recommended for you
The Zephyrs (11-5) found themselves with an early 11-5 lead, but the Hornets pulled ahead on a 3 from Jonah Driscoll with 10:17 remaining. They led by as many as six before Benton reclaimed the lead at the 2:32 mark on a basket from Chad Brown, who finished the game with nine points. The Zephyrs did not score again in the first half.
“We can score at all five positions, and I think that was pretty evident tonight,” said Wiegel, who finished with 10 points. “To have Max hit those 3s before the half was really big for us. We know we have a lot of capable shooters, and Max is one of them.”
Wienen led the Hornets (20-4) with 12 points, all coming from long range. Dylan Slavenburg, Thomas Hereau and Driscoll all added 10 points each for Scales Mound.
“We played them earlier this season and we knew what to expect from them,” Wiegel said. “We let them get back into the game the first time around, and we handled that better tonight.”
The Hornets did not let the Zephyrs get closer than eight points in the second half, and used a late 11-0 run to go up, 63-44.
“I thought we did a nice job of keeping the momentum rolling into the second half, and everyone was ready to contribute for us,” Kudronowicz said. “Defensively, we wanted to contain Rex (Blaine) and Chad, and I think Jacob (Duerr) and Charlie did a really solid job of sticking with them.”
Blaine finished with a team high 17 points for Benton, while Nate Keleher added 11.
“Last year’s state team was a lot of fun to play on, and all of us were able to watch those seniors and learn so much from them,” Wiegel said. “Now it’s our turn to write our own story. The players are all different, but the jerseys are the same.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.