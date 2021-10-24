In the biggest game of the year, Luke Odefey wasn’t going to let anything keep him on the sideline.
Not even a silly little thing like a kneecap out of its proper place.
Odefey limped off the field midway through the quarter of Dubuque Hempstead’s critical season finale against Cedar Rapids Kennedy on Friday night. At the time, it appeared like it could be a significant loss for the Mustangs, and a lengthy recovery for Odefey.
But, a short time later Odefey was back on the field and making big plays in a game Hempstead needed to win, but ultimately lost to the Class 5A top-ranked Cougars, 33-25.
“I couldn’t leave my teammates hanging,” Odefey said. “We have to finish as a team. I couldn’t end that way.”
Odefey caught a short swing pass out of the backfield from quarterback Noah Pettinger, but almost immediately crumpled to the turf and dropped the ball without being contacted by a defender. He was grabbing his knee as he writhed on the ground in pain.
It looked bad. But Odefey immediately knew the problem: It was a recurrence of an injury from his sophomore season, when he dislocated his kneecap.
It was out again.
“It hasn’t happened since sophomore year and it just happened on that play,” Odefey said. “I knew if it got back in it was going to hurt, but I couldn’t leave my teammates out there like that. I had to finish off the season. I didn’t want to end it that way.”
He walked along the sideline, caught his breath near the bench and was back in the game.
“It hurt pretty bad, but I couldn’t end that way. I had to get out there no matter what,” he said.
Odefey didn’t even miss a defensive series, returning in time to recover a fumble at the end of a 42-yard gain for Kennedy. He had an interception near the end of the first half wiped out by a pass interference penalty. Forty-one of his 90 receiving yards came after the injury.
“He’s just a kid that fights. We have so many kids on the team who do, but he really personifies what we want in a kid: he wants to be out there every single play,” Hempstead coach Jeff Hoerner said. “We have to drag him off the field. There’s times where admittedly we probably need to give him a bit of a break. But he just keeps making big plays after big plays after big plays and if we could have guys like that all over the field, I think we’re going to be successful for a long time.”
Fellow wideout Jayden Siegert was just as tough as Odefey. Siegert took a heavy hit on a third-down pass and appeared to take his time getting back to his feet.
Hempstead punted it, Kennedy muffed the catch, and Siegert returned for the next snap to throw a 25-yard touchdown to Odefey on a trick play.
“I got hit pretty hard, little dizzy at first,” Siegert said. “But, I got back in and they called that double pass play. I knew he was going to be open. Just caught it and threw it, he was there.”
Despite the loss, there were personal accolades for the Mustangs to celebrate.
Pettinger, a receiver converted to quarterback this year, threw for 236 yards to break the program’s single-season passing record set last season by Aidan Dunne. Pettinger threw for 1,891 yards with 17 touchdowns and six interceptions.
“I can’t do it without the guys who catch the ball or the guys who block in front of me, so I thank them for that,” Pettinger said. “I couldn’t do it without them.”