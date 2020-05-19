An update on the status of the Iowa summer sports seasons, released by the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union on Monday:
The IHSAA and IGHSAU continue to plan for a return to play as soon as it is possible in a safe and responsible manner. Discussions with member schools, the Iowa Department of Education, the Iowa Department of Public Health, and NFHS are essential in determining when and how upcoming activities may proceed.
Our student-athletes want to return to action and we want to be able to provide opportunities for them to participate safely. We are reviewing numerous COVID-19 considerations and protocols so that a final decision can be made regarding this summer’s baseball and softball seasons.
Guiding principles for the IHSAA and IGHSAU through this process:
• Keeping health and safety of participants, coaches, officials, administrators, and spectators as the top priority.
• Working with the Department of Education, Department of Public Health, and other state officials on sport requirements and scheduling within the recommendations for schools and school facilities.
• Developing practical guidelines and protocols for baseball and softball events (practices, workouts, games, postseason).
Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education set June 1 as a deadline date for an announcement regarding the possibility of summer sports and activities at Iowa schools. The IHSAA and IGHSAU will issue a decision and further guidance following those announcements.