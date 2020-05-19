News in your town

Commentary: NASCAR gives all sports fans a reason to celebrate

Sports media: Pioneering George cleared path for women in sports

Football still a possibility at big 3 Cal State schools

McIlroy delivers the winner as live golf returns to TV

Update from the IHSAA, IGHSAU on summer seasons

Sports briefs: U.S. Open eliminates qualifying for major tournament

A whole new ballgame for MLB

Harvick wins at Darlington as NASCAR returns to racing

George leaves lasting legacy

College notebook: WIAC honors Pioneers

Training in limbo: Senior grad ready for next CrossFit event, whenever it is

Waterloo brewing company to host virtual happy hour with Gable