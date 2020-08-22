Dyersville Beckman is going to have a new look this season.
Many of the faces have changed, but one constant will remain: these Trailblazers have the need for speed, and they’re ready to get out in open space and put it to the test.
“Overall our team speed is pretty darn good,” said Beckman fourth-year coach Mark Atwater, acknowledging Beckman’s recent prowess on the track and field scene with many of those athletes also playing football. “We have it year-in and year-out. Plug in some other guys and what they bring to the table, and we have some good team speed.”
While the Blazers graduated 14 total starters from last fall, the potential is there to challenge for an Iowa Class 1A District 5 championship with fresh faces stepping in and that highly-touted team speed. However, Beckman is returning only three starters on offense and five on defense.
“It’s going to be all confidence in our new guys, believing the new guys can step up and make big plays when we need them to,” said senior wide receiver/defensive back Trent Koelker. “I think the seniors like me really need to step up to be leaders. Keep us all together as one team and stay focused. Try to have the younger guys follow our path.”
Top playmakers from last season are gone, such as lead running backs Evan Wulfekuhle and Riley Fangman, as well as top receiver Tom Jaeger, three players that accounted for 1,697 yards of offense and 20 touchdowns last fall.
“Obviously we’re losing quite a bit of rushing yardage with our top two backs gone,” Atwater said. “It’s definitely going to be a running back by committee as we work some younger guys in, but they’re more than capable.”
Leading the charge on offense will be senior quarterback Nick Offerman and Koelker. Offerman took over the starting position last season and completed 55% of his passes for 1,469 yards with 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions, but was also the team’s third-leading rusher with 398 yards and eight scores.
“Nick can do a lot of good things through the air and with his legs,” Atwater said. “With the quarterback position at the high school level, experience means everything. With a year under his belt, we’ve seen many strides and are excited for how he progresses.”
Koelker could be the key piece that brings an electric wrinkle to the Beckman offense. After finishing last season with only two carries for minus-5 yards, Atwater is hoping to use his speed in many different directions out of the backfield this fall.
“It starts with Trent, he’s the epitome of what Beckman track and field is all about,” Atwater said. “He’s been to state, the Drake Relays, there’s just so much speed there. When I took this job I got some flak from other coaches saying with all that speed here, with what we take down to state every year, I better find a way to use it. Trent is that guy. We want to get him the ball on the edge and he can take the top off instantly.”
Koelker added 19 receptions for 389 yards and four touchdowns at wideout last season, and also made two interceptions at defensive back.
“We’re hoping we can really spread the ball out and keep teams really guessing what we’re going to be doing with jet sweeps just spreading it around,” Koelker said. “We have more than one guy that can really fly around and Nick can trust all of us with the ball.”
The key to that speed finding room to operate will be replacing four of their five offensive lineman that have graduated, building a new chemistry around returning starting center Ben Leuck.
“That’s really what we’ve been working on, is seeing where our new guys are going to fit and who is the next person up,” Atwater said. “They’ve done well and there’s 5-6 guys we’re confident in. The guys are getting opportunities and showing what they have.”
It’s a new year and a new look for Beckman, with a guaranteed playoff spot coming at the end of seven regular-season games. But these Trailblazers are determined to prove their mettle in a revamped district and be playing for something as the postseason approaches.
“West Branch has dominated the district and they’ve been the pinnacle,” Atwater said. “But, there will be more parity this year from top-to-bottom and you never know what you’re going to get from year-to-year. They’ve lost a lot, we’ve lost a lot and so have others, but with the guys we’ve got stepping in and stepping up the district title is up in the air for anyone to take.”