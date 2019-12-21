Elly Haber stole Corinne Meier’s thunder.
After a little time to think about it, Meier stole it right back.
Dubuque Senior’s Haber rang home a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of the first half, just seconds after Meier connected on a long ball for Dubuque Hempstead, epitomizing the back-and-forth opening two quarters in a Friday night intra-city girls prep basketball showdown.
Meier’s 3-pointer barrage in the third quarter sparked the Mustangs, though, who turned a close game into a runaway win, 48-27 over Senior at Hempstead’s Moody Gym.
“We knew we had the momentum at halftime even after (Haber) hit her 3,” said Meier, who led the Mustangs with 13 points.
Hempstead was ice cold at the onset, missing its first seven shots from the field as Senior built an early 5-0 lead.
Kaylie Springer gave the Mustangs their first points with a driving layup at the midway point of the opening quarter, converting a Senior turnover.
Senior turned it over on its next two trips up the court as well and the Mustangs connected on consecutive baskets and three free throws to pull even after one stanza.
Hempstead (3-5) took its first lead of the game early in the second when Morgan Hawkins corralled a Riley Kay miss and laid it back in.
Kay put the Mustangs ahead by four muscling her way through traffic as Senior hit a cold spell.
The Rams went more than half the quarter without a point until Olivia Baxter’s bucket at the 3:26-mark.
Meier and Haber then put a double exclamation point on an otherwise defense-dominated second quarter. Meier’s trey gave Hempstead its biggest lead to that point and had the home crowd getting noisy. But then Haber’s rainbow of a 3 pulled Senior within 16-14 at the break.
“We told the kids at halftime that they were all good looks even though they weren’t falling,” Hempstead coach Casey Smith said. “So we said we just had to stick with our game plan and stay composed and be patient.”
In the third, Meier picked up where she left off in the final 30 seconds before halftime. The junior guard buried consecutive 3s to start Hempstead’s dominant third-quarter. Sydney Paulsen followed Meier’s pair of long range makes with one of her own as Hempstead began to pull away in the opening minutes of the half.
Another 3-pointer — this one from Abigail Kallaher, gave Hempstead its biggest lead at 35-23, which the Mustangs carried into the fourth.
“That was big,” Meier said. “We really started to relax a little at that point.”
Senior, which dropped to 4-3, played without leading scorer Lindsey Eimers, who missed her second-straight game with illness. The Rams scored just four points in the final quarter, all coming from the free-throw line.
“We knew every defensive possession was important and we had a couple breakdowns,” Senior coach Jared Deutsch said. “(Hempstead) was hitting shots and extending the lead. That forced us to do some things that we typically don’t like to do.”
Baxter led Senior with six points. Kay added 11 points and five rebounds for Hempstead.