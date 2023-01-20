The best player on the court was on the other side. But, collectively — on both ends of the court — Dubuque Senior is a handful.

Western Dubuque’s Daviyon Gaston scored a game-high 22 points and did his best to keep his team within first-half striking distance, but the Rams’ array of weaponry proved to be too much as Iowa Class 4A Associated Press No. 8-ranked Senior snapped a two-game skid with a 68-49 victory over the Bobcats on Friday at Nora Gymnasium.

