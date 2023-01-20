Senior’s Davonta Jackson (left) steals the ball from Western Dubuque’s Caleb Klein during their game Friday at Nora Gymnasium. Jackson scored 12 points and the Rams snapped a two-game losing streak with a 68-49 victory over the Bobcats.
Senior's Jalen Johnson (center) tries to get a shot up through the defense of Western Dubuque's Kayden Singh (left) and Kanyon Bryte during their match up held at Senior High School on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
The best player on the court was on the other side. But, collectively — on both ends of the court — Dubuque Senior is a handful.
Western Dubuque’s Daviyon Gaston scored a game-high 22 points and did his best to keep his team within first-half striking distance, but the Rams’ array of weaponry proved to be too much as Iowa Class 4A Associated Press No. 8-ranked Senior snapped a two-game skid with a 68-49 victory over the Bobcats on Friday at Nora Gymnasium.
“I told Gaston after the game that it’s been a lot of fun watching him over the course of his career,” Senior coach Wendell Eimers said. “He’s just an outstanding basketball player. He was tough for us to handle and finally in the fourth quarter, we did a much better job.”
Hayden Jacobsmeier scored a team-high 17 points for Senior (11-2, 5-2 Mississippi Valley Conference). Davonta Jackson had 12 points and Jon Wille netted 11.
Kanyon Bryte added 12 points, and Caleb Klein had nine for Western Dubuque (6-7, 3-3 MVC), which had won four of five games entering the contest. Gaston accounted for 11 of WD’s 13 first-quarter points, but, still, consecutive 3-pointers from Jackson and Jacobsmeier sent Senior to a 22-13 lead after 8 minutes.
With six points to open the second, Gaston sparked the Bobcats to an 8-0 run to knot the game at 22. But in what would prove to be a recurring theme, Senior was continually able to punch back.
“It was a game of runs,” Eimers said. “We’d get up 10, feel comfortable, and they’d get it down to three, and it kept going back and forth.”
Senior closed the first half on a 13-6 run behind five different scorers to build a 37-30 cushion.
“(Western Dubuque) came in a lot more prepared than last game,” Jacobsmeier said. “We just knew we had to control Gaston. He’s a really good player, but we did what we had to do. He got his buckets, obviously, but we were able to control the others pretty well.”
Wille’s two free throws put the Rams ahead, 43-33, at the 5-minute mark of the third, before four points from Gaston and a 3-point play from Bryte brought the Bobcats within three, 43-40.
“We knew at that point we needed to find that spark again,” Jacobsmeier said. “Once we get that, we are able to bump it up to 12 or 14 (point lead) pretty quickly.”
Jackson and Jacobsmeier teamed up again for a pair of triples, and almost as soon as the Rams’ lead nearly evaporated, they charged to an eight-point advantage after three quarters.”
A 9-2 Senior spurt to open the final frame bumped the lead to 56-44, and proved to be too much for the Bobcats to overcome. The Rams outscored WD, 18-7, over the final 8 minutes of play.
“I really thought our execution in the fourth quarter was really good,” Eimers said. “We know we gotta get better at that. If we’re gonna win games, we’ve got to execute in the fourth quarter. “I really thought we had some good possessions and had some good looks when it mattered most.”
It was a welcome sign for the Rams, who struggled mightily in the second half in their last two contests.
“We needed this one to feel a little bit better about ourselves,” Eimers said. “Coaches, players, everybody. We need to get going on a little winning streak, and winning streaks start at one.”
