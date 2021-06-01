In Monday’s win against East Dubuque, Dubuque Wahlert delivered a much-needed offensive outburst.
On Tuesday night, the Golden Eagles put everything together.
Wahlert got a strong outing on the mound from Jared Walter, a big day at the plate from Jake Brosius and the Eagles came up with clutch hits when it mattered most late in the game to defeat crosstown rival Hempstead, 5-3 in eight innings, in the first game of their home-and-home Mississippi Valley Conference series at Core Field.
The teams meet again at 7 p.m. tonight at Petrakis Park.
“To be able to compete with a team like Hempstead, we have to put it all together,” Wahlert coach Kory Tuescher said. “Hitting has been our weak spot so far this season and we knew we weren’t going to get a lot of runs off that pitching staff, so we did what we needed to do and it was fun.”
Wahlert grabbed the lead in the first when Brosius, who went 3-for-4 on the night, led off the game with a triple and scored on Aaron Savary’s RBI ground ball.
“It was huge to get that early run, especially to give Walter the confidence going out on the bump,” Brosius said. “It was really big for us.”
Hempstead tied the game in the bottom of the first in unconventional fashion. Michael Garrett led off with a walk and advanced all the way to third on Kellen Strohmeyer’s infield single. After Strohmeyer was controversially picked off first, Zach Sabers lined out and it looked like Wahlert might escape the jam. Logan Runde walked and purposely got in a rundown after a pick-off attempt, allowing Garrett to score and tie the game.
Brosius put the Golden Eagles back on top in the third, launching his third homer in two games with a solo shot to right-center.
“I just wanted to give our team a little energy tonight,” Brosius said. “I wanted to step up and get it going early and we did. We brought good energy those first couple innings.”
A little small ball helped the Eagles add on in the fourth. Tommy Specht singled to start, advanced on a sacrifice and reached third after an error. He touched home when Jack Walsh pushed a safety-squeeze bunt over Hempstead starting pitcher Runde’s reach, to make it a 3-1 Wahlert advantage.
Wahlert starter Walter was settled in at this point, only allowing one Hempstead batter to reach base from the second through the fifth inning.
The Mustang offense came alive in the sixth to tie the game as it seemed Walters tired a bit. Garrett, Sabers and Runde all drew walks to load the bases with one out. Trey Schaber’s bullet single cut the deficit to one and Dane Schope’s sharp infield single tied the game at three.
Schope’s single seemed destined to give the Mustangs the lead, but Wahlert first-baseman Luke Heying’s diving stop preserved the tie.
“It would have been nice to get the out there,” Tuescher joked. “But we talk all the time about sacrificing our body and that’s exactly what Luke did there.”
Wahlert grabbed the lead for good in the top of the eighth behind some more timely at-bats. Pinch-hitter Ben Freed led off with a single, stole second and scored the go-ahead run on a Brosius double, his third hit of the night. The senior infielder was just a single shy of hitting for the cycle.
The Golden Eagles added an insurance run on an RBI single from Landon Stoll, before handing the ball over to Aaron Savary, who recorded the final three outs. The junior right-hander continued his dominance on the mound, striking out the side to record the save.
Hempstead coach Jeff Rapp feels his team will need to bring a little more energy into tonight’s Game 2 to salvage a split.
“I didn’t think we were ready to play until late in the game and it was too late,” Rapp said. “We did compete hard at the end and I can’t fault our kids there. But we didn’t do it from the get-go and that’s what we talk about — you have got to bring that energy in the first inning and not just in the sixth. But credit goes to Walter; he pitched a great game for them.”