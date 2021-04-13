EPWORTH, Iowa — Dubuque Senior barely had a chance to settle into its game plan before the first goal.
By the time the first 5 minutes had passed, the Rams were cruising.
Kyle Konrardy scored four goals in a 21-minute span, and Nyle Jenkins scored the first and last goals in Senior’s 10-0 romp over Western Dubuque on Tuesday evening at Buchman Field.
Jenkins converted a penalty kick just 52 seconds in, then triggered the 10-goal rule with 25:33 remaining in the second half. The Rams led, 4-0, after just 4:13 of game play.
“We wanted to finish out strong so we could go home early,” said Konrardy, who entered the match with two goals in the Rams’ first three matches this season. “We just tried to play the ball over the top and it was working well in the first half.”
Seth Connolly, Alessandro Amadore, Simon Burns and Foster Hull also scored goals as Senior improved to 4-0, matching its best start since winning its first four matches in 2014.
“It’s just our family atmosphere, guys buying into each other,” first-year Senior coach Sam Koenig said. “A lot of our guys have been able to play together for a long period of time, so I think they would have done the same thing last year if they would have had a season, but, obviously COVID hit. They’re just excited to be on the field every game they get.”
The Rams peppered the Western Dubuque net with 16 shots, 11 on target, in the opening 20 minutes.
Connolly scored in the 2nd minute and Konrardy tallied his first at the 2:18 mark. Amadore made it 3-0 at 4:13 and Konrardy scored his second goal in the 7th minute.
Konrardy scored again with 18:07 left, then added his fourth just 2 minutes later as Senior took a 7-0 lead through 24 minutes.
“We wanted to come out and pressure them, win the ball as quick as possible and get it in the back of the net,” Koenig said. “I think our offensive firepower has been great as of late and hopefully we can keep that going into the next couple of games.”
Burns tallied his first goal of the season with 11:28 left in the half and Hull made it 9-0 on his second goal of the year with 10:41 left.
Senior outshot Western Dubuque, 30-1, over the opening 40 minutes and held a 20-0 edge in shots on goal.
The Rams finished with 35 shots, 23 on goal.
The Bobcats’ defense stiffened in the opening portion of the second half, holding the Rams to just five shots, three on target, before Jenkins triggered the mercy rule — in its first season in use by the Iowa High School Athletic Association — with 25:33 to play.
“We’re really wanting to get out there this year and show what we can do,” Konrardy said. “We’re proving ourselves this year. We’re going to keep going.”