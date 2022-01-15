How quickly the tide can turn in the ultra-competitive United States Hockey League.
The Dubuque Fighting Saints entered the holiday break on a 9-1 run and appeared poised to catch league-leading Chicago in the Eastern Conference standings. But, in the three weeks since returning, Dubuque has gone 1-4 and slipped from second to third place.
Cowbell Cup rival Waterloo outworked the Saints for a 3-1 decision Saturday night in front of a season-high 2,616 fans at Mystique Community Ice Center just two weeks after the Saints pounded the Black Hawks, 8-0. The reversal of fortunes prompted a players-only meeting for several minutes after the latest setback.
“When we were coming in hot, everyone wanted to be here, the room was so focused in, everyone was playing for each other, everyone was in a good mood and everyone was happy,” veteran forward Ryan Beck said after the Saints suffered their third straight defeat. “You didn’t want to leave the rink. But now, coming back, there’s a different vibe, because, obviously, we haven’t won a lot of games since we’ve been back.
“We need a turning point, so I think it was good to talk in the room and get a lot of stuff off our chests. Hopefully, it’s the fresh start we need. We need to come together as a group, keep working and prove it every night.”
The Saints controlled the early portion of the game Saturday night, but the game took a complete 180 when Camron VanSickle jumped on a turnover in the neutral zone and converted a breakaway at 8:14 of the first period. Waterloo went into lockdown mode on defense, and the Saints struggled to create offensively.
Waterloo finished with a 21-17 advantage in shots and limited the Saints to no more than six shots in a period.
“That’s their style,” Saints coach Greg Brown said. “When you let them get a lead, you’re in big trouble because they really know how to play a shutdown game, and they did. Full credit to them, because they outworked us in the small areas and constantly had guys above us so we had no open ice to generate any offense.
“They constantly had three and four guys back defensively, so we couldn’t get any odd-man rushes. Against them, you have to get a lead and make them chase.”
Connor Brown scored the game-winning goal on the power play with 43.1 seconds remaining in the opening period. Video replay showed Tucker Ness’ entry pass hit the linesman’s skate and drew the play offside, but there was no whistle, and Ray Fust gathered the puck and drove the net before Brown tucked a centering pass behind goalie Paxton Geisel.
The Saints cut the deficit in half 8:49 into the second period on Nikita Borodayenko’s 10th goal of the season. Kenny Connors carried the puck behind the Waterloo net and centered a pass to Borodayenko, who tapped a shot past Jack Williams.
But Waterloo got that goal back at the 15:06 mark. Geisel stopped an initial shot with his helmet and the puck bounced in the air before Garrett Schifsky tapped it into the net with a stick the on-ice officials ruled to be below the crossbar.
Dubuque went 0-for-4 on the power play, while Waterloo finished 1-for-3.
“Waterloo competed and they wanted it more tonight,” Beck said. “Obviously, we have a special group here, and we can create a lot more. It’s more on us than them being so good tonight. We know we can be the better team and we can be one of the best teams in the league.
“We just have to go out and prove it and get out of the loss column. We have to start wanting it more.”