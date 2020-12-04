Colin Rea felt confident about having the opportunity to pitch in a Major League Baseball uniform next summer, regardless of what the Chicago Cubs decided to do.
There were other suitors on the horizon.
But, based on the way the Cubs treated him during the chaotic 2020 season, the 6-foot-5, 235-pound right-handed pitcher from Cascade, Iowa, preferred to return to the organization for a third season.
The Cubs agreed to terms with Rea on a one-year deal worth $702,500 on Wednesday, the MLB deadline to tender or non-tender 2021 contracts for unsigned players on 40-man rosters. Because Rea has a little more than three years of big league service time, the Cubs can control his rights for up to three more seasons.
“Yesterday was quite the day,” Rea said Thursday afternoon. “There were a lot of phone calls going back and forth to work out the details, and there was a little bit of anxiety, too, so I’m glad to get it over with. I felt pretty confident, because I knew if the Cubs weren’t going to give me a contract, we’d have opportunities elsewhere.
“At the same time, we want to be with the Cubs. It’s a great organization. It was one of those things where we were waiting and waiting and waiting, and it came down to the last minute. Fortunately, it all worked out.”
Rea went 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA in 14 innings covering nine outings for the Cubs this season, his first at the MLB level since requiring Tommy John surgery following the 2016 campaign split between San Diego and Miami. He struck out 10 and walked two while filling a variety of roles — from starter to long relief, and even closer.
Rea spent much of this season in South Bend, Ind., at the Cubs’ alternate site, which provided depth for the big league club. Minor League Baseball did not hold a season because of the coronavirus pandemic, making the alternate sites necessary.
Rea’s experience at South Bend told him a lot about the Cubs’ organization.
“It’s like anything else, getting a demotion is tough,” Rea said.
“But, at the same time, every tool and everything you needed to get better was available, they treated us really well, and it was super convenient. They were making the most out of the situation, and if you went in there with the right mindset, you definitely could work on things and improve without the normal pressure you’d feel during a minor league season.
“The Cubs do things right, that’s for sure. I’ve heard from guys in other organizations whose alternate sites were kind of miserable. The Cubs did a really good job of setting us up for success, and that’s something I really appreciate.”
In South Bend, Rea had access to all the data, technology and video he wanted in an environment with first-rate baseball facilities, and he could stay sharp with bullpen sessions or by pitching against other prospects in the organization. The Cubs provided housing in a new apartment complex across the street from the ballpark.
Unfortunately, coronavirus protocol made it impractical for Rea’s wife, Megan, and two young children to visit him in South Bend. So, the family made the most of FaceTime until he reached Chicago and visiting became more practical.
After starting the season at the alternate site, Rea made his Cubs debut with a scoreless inning against Kansas City on Aug. 5. It marked his first big league appearance since injuring his elbow in July 2016 while with the Marlins.
Rea made two starts among his nine games this season and finished with a .254 opponents batting average and 1.21 walks and hits per innings pitched. For the bulk of his 10-year professional career, Rea has been a starting pitcher.
“The toughest part was the time from summer camp to the first time I pitched with the Cubs, which was almost three weeks between games,” Rea said. “The time away from getting on the mound, getting a feel for hitters in the box and competing was tough. After that, I kind of had a little role there for a little bit where I would come in if we were up 4-5 runs late in a game.
“Since I did a good job of attacking the strike zone, they kind of saw me as someone they could slot in at any time of the game, which I’m fine with. The difference is there really isn’t a routine there. You just have to be ready when your name’s called, which I’m good with too. It kind of keeps the thinking part out of it.”
But it requires an entirely different mindset from a starter’s. A starter pitches every fifth day and prepares accordingly, both mentally and in the bullpen.
“I felt really good physically, so I felt I could be ready to go at any point in the game,” Rea said. “I knew when I got out on the mound during the game, I was going to be ready. I felt like I jumped into that role pretty smoothly and pretty quickly.
“I asked other guys in the bullpen about their different routines during the game, tried some of those things and found out what worked best for me. I got to a point where I only needed 10-12 pitches to be ready to go in the game. Now, I feel like that role kind of suits me well. We’ll see what happens next year.”
Rea plans to report to spring training with the mindset of being a starter and pitching multiple innings. His family plans to move to Arizona after Christmas to prepare for the season, which could begin as early as mid-February with spring training. In the meantime, the mild weather in Cascade has allowed him to throw outdoors.
“It’s really not bad,” Rea said. “You can’t complain about this weather. Once I get moving around, I don’t mind it at all. If it gets any colder, might be a different story though.”
Rea won the Pacific Coast League’s pitcher of the year award in 2019 after registering career-highs in victories (14-4), innings pitched (148) and strikeouts (120) in his first season with the Cubs’ Triple-A affiliate in Des Moines. He spent the first eight years of his career in the San Diego organization, with the brief exception of a 2016 trade to the Marlins that MLB voided because the Padres didn’t disclose injury information on him.
Rea did not miss a start in 2019 after coming back from 2016 Tommy John surgery that cost him the 2017 season and led to up-and-down results in 2018. In 2019, he finished second in the PCL with a 3.95 ERA and helped the I-Cubs win the American Northern Division championship.