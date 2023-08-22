Eric Pollard will take a razor-thin lead into the Dubuque Speedway season championships this weekend.
The Peosta, Iowa, driver jumped eight spots from his starting position to win the IMCA Late Model feature on a hot and muggy Sunday night. Pollard gained only one point on second-place Luke Merfeld after the Dubuque driver jumped three spots to finish third in the 25-lap race. Pollard leads, 358-356, with Dubuque’s Ron Klein 31 points back in third place.
Pollard won for the third time in four race nights to match Merfeld with four wins this season.
Dubuque’s Joel Callahan finished second, while Evan Miller, of Silvis, Ill., took fourth and Steve Johnson, of Camanche, Iowa, took fifth.
Spencer Diercks, of Davenport, Iowa, won an IMCA Modified feature at Dubuque for the second time this season and the first since the Dubuque County Fair mid-week event. He jumped one spot to outlast Jeff Larson, of Freeport, Ill.; Joe Huenefeld, of Freeport; Ryan DeShaw, of Dyersville, Iowa; and Dubuque’s Jason Schueller in the 20-lap race.
Dubuque’s Jed Freiburger, who finished sixth, leads the season standings with 372 points, 33 ahead of Dubuque’s Dustin Wilwert heading into the finale. Freeport’s Grant Manthe is a distant third, 61 points back.
Joe Zrostlik, of Long Grove, Iowa, won his second consecutive IMCA Stock Car 10-lap feature after starting third on the grid. Points leader Jerry Miles, of Bernard, Iowa, finished second, followed by Andrew Chelf, of Lost Nation, Iowa; and Lee Kinsella, of Peosta.
Miles raised his point total to 347 and a 34-point cushion on Kinsella and a 49-point lead on Mitchell Evens, of Dubuque.
Jason Roth, of Hazel Green, Wis., built on his points lead in the IMCA SportMod division by winning his sixth 15-lap feature of the season, including the Fair mid-week race. He leads Bob Silaggi, 378-361,after the Freeport, Ill., driver placed second on Sunday night. The top five also included Jarrett Franzen, of Maquoketa, Iowa; Rusty DeShaw, of Farley, Iowa; and Shaine Bennett, of Mineral Point, Wis.
Justin Becker, who sits third in points at 352, finished 11th on Sunday night.
Andrew Burk, of Milan, Ill., added to his IMCA Hobby Stock points lead by winning his sixth 15-lap feature of the year and second in three weeks. Jordan Miles, of Bernard, Iowa, finished second and sits 25 points back in the point race.
The top five also included Kyler Hefty, of Potosi, Wis.; Jimmy Doescher, of Hollandale, Wis.; and David Bennett, of Shullsburg, Wis.
Burk has a 382-357 lead on Miles, with Doescher six points behind Miles.
In the 4-Cylinder feature, Jonathan Walton, of Benton, Wis., won for the first time this season. Josh Chambers, of Darlington, Wis.; Dustin Forbes, of Rock Falls, Ill.; Nick Proehl, of Milan, Ill.; and Jacob Welter, of Farley, Iowa, rounded out the top five in the 10-lap race.