Eric Pollard will take a razor-thin lead into the Dubuque Speedway season championships this weekend.

The Peosta, Iowa, driver jumped eight spots from his starting position to win the IMCA Late Model feature on a hot and muggy Sunday night. Pollard gained only one point on second-place Luke Merfeld after the Dubuque driver jumped three spots to finish third in the 25-lap race. Pollard leads, 358-356, with Dubuque’s Ron Klein 31 points back in third place.

