Mineral Point’s football season has come to a premature end.
Doug Wagen, of Monroe’s Big Radio, reported Monday that the team will forfeit its WIAA Division 5 second-round playoff game against Cambridge, scheduled for Thursday, after Pointers coach Andy Palzkill said a player on the team’s roster tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.
Mineral Point will finish the season 6-1 following a 2-0 forfeit loss to Cambridge in what would have been a regional championship game. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the WIAA shortened the 2020 postseason to just two rounds in each division, with the second round serving as the final game of the season.
The Pointers were ranked No. 1 in the final wissports.net Division 6 coaches poll. Mineral Point had defeated fourth-seeded Palmyra-Eagle, 63-6, in the first round of the playoffs last week.
Three of the eight regional finals in Division 5 have now resulted in forfeits, and one of the division’s regional finals was contested last week after both teams received forfeit victories in the first round. Seven of the state’s 49 regional finals will not be contested.