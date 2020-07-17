The Easton Valley softball team entered the postseason without a win to its name.
After meeting up with Bellevue Marquette on Thursday night, the River Hawks are apparently getting hot at the right time.
Easton Valley ousted the Mohawks, 6-4, in Bellevue, Iowa, to advance in the Iowa Class 1A Region 8 bracket.
The game was originally scheduled for Wednesday night but was postponed to Thursday due to weather. Marquette bows out of the season 8-5 overall.
The River Hawks (2-7) got past Springville on Monday and will face Central City in the regional semifinals.
Central DeWitt 10, Maquoketa 0 — At DeWitt, Iowa: The Cardinals lost their Iowa Class 4A regional game and close the season at 4-17 overall.